NEWPORT — A judge has scheduled a July 23 hearing date on a motion to move a highly publicized murder case out of Jackson County.
Attorneys for Quake Lewellyn, 28, of Jonesboro, sought the change of venue. Lewellyn is charged with capital murder in the August death of Sydney Sutherland, a 24-year-old nurse from rural Tuckerman.
The Jackson County Quorum Court in April voted to name an overpass on Jackson Road 41, near where was she was last jogging, in Sutherland’s honor.
Circuit Judge Rob Ratton has also scheduled a hearing for Oct. 4 to consider other defense issues related to the case.
Lewellyn had been scheduled to stand trial beginning Sept. 28 in Newport. However, Ratton’s order July 7 said defense attorneys have requested that the trial be postponed.
“The Court and counsel will endeavor expeditiously to find a trial date,” Ratton’s order stated.
Court documents show Lewellyn told a mental health professional that he struck the woman with his truck while checking wells in the area.
Though he was “scared and afraid,” he then loaded Sutherland’s body into the tailgate of his truck and drove her to a rice field, where he planned to bury her, according to reports. Lewellyn confessed to “trying to mess with her” before burying her.
The victim’s iPhone was found in a field along Jackson 41 South. Sutherland’s body was found yards away from where Lewellyn’s phone pinged following a two-day search by law enforcement and hundreds of community volunteers, a document states.
Lewellyn is being held without bond on charges of capital murder, kidnapping, rape and abuse of a corpse.
