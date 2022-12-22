JONESBORO — The judge assigned to hear the property dispute between First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro and the denomination’s governing body is stepping away from the case, citing conflicts of interest.
The local congregation filed a Quiet Title action in Craighead County Circuit Court on Monday, seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church from seizing the church’s real estate.
Last week, the state body suspended Senior Pastor John Miles and recorded a lien on church property claiming a “trust” and declaring “exigent circumstances.” That was in reaction to a meeting on Thursday in which local church members voted 629-9 to disaffiliate from the Christian denomination.
Several members who oppose disaffiliation refrained from attending or participating in the vote after state church leaders warned it was an unauthorized meeting.
Judge Richard Lusby late Tuesday filed his recusal order.
Lusby said he can’t ignore the fact that the context of the litigation is a dispute “which has resulted in divisions within and beyond the body of the local congregation.”
The judge went on say he has “close friendships with persons on various sides of the issued involved in the controversies underlying this case.”
“These decades long friendships are such that a reasonable person might question the Court’s impartiality,” Lusby wrote in the order.
As of late Wednesday, no new judge had been assigned to the case and no date for a hearing had been set.
The Jonesboro congregation had previously voted in August to separate from the United Methodist denomination with more than 1,300 members of the congregation casting ballots. However, the Arkansas Conference rejected the decision.
