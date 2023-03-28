JONESBORO — A 22-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with aggravated assault Monday for an incident Wednesday in which he allegedly pointed a gun at a 27-year-old Jonesboro woman.
Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge Jeremy Stanton also with first-degree criminal mischief, a felony. The incident occurred in the Caraway Commons apartment complex.
Stanton’s mother and attorney Bill Bristow were in the courtroom, seeking a reduction of a $35,000 temporary bond given by a district judge earlier on Monday.
Citing the seriousness of the crime, Halsey declined the request.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Casandra Campbell, 46, of Jonesboro, with financial identity fraud; released on her own recognizance.
Gage Sills, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation; $4,000 total bonds.
Ernest Gauss, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Kenyatae Woods, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, fleeing and disorderly conduct; $3,500 bond.
Chad Dennis, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with evidence; $10,000 bond.
Jerry Todd Brewer, 53, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Brian Ellis, 41, of Memphis, with felony fleeing, felony leaving the scene of an accident, felony second-degree criminal mischief and obstructing governmental operations; $35,000 bond.
Marcus Walker, 36, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening on a school employee; $50,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Sara Pierce, 40, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $500 cash-only bond.
Juwan Dixon, 25, of Wynne, with probation violation, $7,500 bond.
Sherry Stump, 65, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $66,000 bond.
