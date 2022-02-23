JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Randy Philhours rejected an appeal Tuesday by Seth Bradley Smith, now 29 years old, of Bono, who was convicted of second-degree murder in November 2019 of the death of his 4-month-old son.
Smith was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
In his appeal, Smith claims he received ineffective counsel from his attorney.
The appeal is called a Rule 37 petition.
Philhours, in rejecting the appeal, laid out four points, writing, “The Court denies Petitioner’s ineffective assistance of counsel claim and finds that he is not entitled to a hearing ...”
On Oct. 3, 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit by then-Sgt. Ron Richardson of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the 10000 block of U.S. 63 North about an infant with breathing problems.
The baby was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, where he was pronounced dead.
“I called the medical examiner office and spoke with the M.E. that performed the autopsy. She told me the child death was consistent with shaken baby. She said there were bleeds in the skull, brain and neck area. She said there were compression wounds to the rib and neck areas,” the affidavit said.
“After some discussion Seth admitted to shaking the baby back and forth for just a second. He later demonstrated the back and forth motion and said he had the child held by the ribs. He said this lasted a few seconds and he caught himself and knew it was wrong and he shouldn’t be doing it,” the affidavit said.
Smith was convicted by a Craighead County Circuit Court jury.
In May 2021, the Arkansas Appeals Court rejected an appeal by Smith, claiming a confession the jury heard was not voluntary and that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence that Smith caused his son’s fatal injuries because “the only evidence presented on this issue was derived from the autopsy report which was improperly admitted.”
But Chief Judge Brandon J. Harrison, writing for the appellate court in that decision, noted Smith’s argument was factually incorrect, in that the autopsy report was submitted as evidence. Rather, Dr. Charles Kokes, the state’s chief medical examiner, provided expert testimony based on the results of the autopsy performed by another medical examiner. Harrison said the state Supreme Court has previously ruled such testimony is acceptable.
As to his confession, the court said there was no doubt Smith knew he was on the record.
