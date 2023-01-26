JONESBORO — A judge Wednesday refused to grant a temporary restraining order against the state governing body of the United Methodist Church, saying he was not convinced a local congregation would prevail in its property lawsuit against the state body.
At issue is the property belonging to what has been known as First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, which is insured for $25 million.
Many members of the congregation voted Dec. 15 to disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church and established a new entity under the Revised Uniform Unincorporated Nonprofit Association Act of 2014. However, the congregation kept the name of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro. At that same meeting, the new entity established a set of bylaws, disavowing the worldwide United Methodist Church’s rules and regulations, known as the Book of Discipline.
The Arkansas Conference, which is the state governing body for the worldwide Christian denomination, suspended Senior Pastor John Miles and recorded a lien on church property claiming a “trust” and declaring “exigent circumstances.”
The local congregation, using the name “First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro,” filed a quiet title action in Craighead County Circuit Court on Dec. 19, asking the court to prevent the Arkansaas Conference from seizing property. Daniel P. Dalton, an attorney based in Detroit, told Special Judge Gary Arnold his clients simply want to keep the status quo.
“Basically, the church is a fully, seven-day a week operation and we would like to continue that,” Dalton said.
He said seizure of the church property by the Arkansas Conference would jeopardize operation of a day care facility that serves about 75 families, and several highly-regarded recovery groups.
Dalton said members of First Church who don’t want to disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church are free to join other congregations.
After all 12 judges in the 2nd Judicial District cited conflicts and recused from hearing the case, Arnold, a retired judge from Benton, was appointed to the case.
Noting a flurry of motions and exhibits filed by both sides Monday and Tuesday, Arnold said he began reading the new documents at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, leading up to the hearing scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
“Not complaining,” Arnold told the small, but packed courtroom of participants and observers.
After ruling against a temporary restraining order, Arnold set a nother hearing for 1 p.m. March 14.
Between now and then, both sides will continue to submit motions and other documentation to bolster their cases.
Among the documents filed this week was an affidavit filed by Don Parker, an attorney by trade and member of the Board of Trustees of First United Methodist Church, who claimed the real First United Methodist Church had been hijacked.
Attorney John Baker of Little Rock, representing the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, denied Dalton’s assertions that the Arkansas Conference had made threats to the local congregation, but acknowledged that it filed liens and contacted First Community Bank, with which the local congregation does business, that the bank was on “thin ice” with certain transactions because the property is in a trust arrangement with the Arkansas Conference.
Earlier in 2022, the Jonesboro congregation voted to disaffiliate with the worldwide church, and Arkansas Conference leaders developed a disaffiliation agreement, which local leaders signed, Baker said.
He pointed to a phrase in the proposed agreement that gives the Arkansas Conference ownership of the property: “WHEREAS, the parties acknowledge and agree that as current United Methodists, their rights and responsibilities with respect to church property are governed by church polity as set out in The Book of Discipline of The United Methodist Church.”
“That’s what the contract said,” Baker said.
Under that disaffiliation agreement, the Jonesboro congregation would have received the real estate in exchange for one-year’s payments on financial obligations to the worldwide church that totaled roughly $800,000.
The new entity would also accept responsibility for two loans from First Community Bank totaling $4.95 million.
However, at a Nov. 19 special meeting of the Arkansas Annual Conference, made up of church members from across the state, the agreement was rejected by a vote of 335 to 254.
Baker also called Bonnie May, Troy Ratliff and Ron Tart, all identified as managers of the new entity known as “First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro,” All three said they no longer consider themselves as members of the United Methodist Church.
Miles, the longtime pastor, also testified. He said the new entity is going through the process of establishing a new name. Signage with the United Methodist Church trademarks are also being removed from the buildings.
While the new entity is no longer part of the denomination, Miles said, “I have not terminated my membership in the United Methodist Church.”
He said the Arkansas Conference would have to formally remove him.
Miles also said he believes the United Methodist Church, itself, has strayed from The Book of Discipline, including in the way the church selects its bishops.
Laura Merrill, the new Arkansas United Methodist bishop, will be installed at 10 a.m. Sunday in a service at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church on Woodlawn Drive in Little Rock.
