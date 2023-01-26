230126-JS-ChurchLawsuit-photo

Signage with the United Methodist Church trademarks are being removed from the First United Methodist Church buildings in downtown Jonesboro. John Miles, longtime pastor of the church, testified during a hearing on Wednesday that the new entity is going through the process of establishing a new name.

JONESBORO — A judge Wednesday refused to grant a temporary restraining order against the state governing body of the United Methodist Church, saying he was not convinced a local congregation would prevail in its property lawsuit against the state body.

At issue is the property belonging to what has been known as First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, which is insured for $25 million.

