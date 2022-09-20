NEWPORT — A Jackson County Circuit Judge kept a temporary restraining order in place Friday, forbidding an agricultural spraying contractor from putting a certain type of fertilizer into the ground near the Newport Elementary School for now.
During the nearly three-hour hearing at the Jackson County Courthouse in Newport, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton agreed that the evidence presented during the hearing showed that the burden had been met.
A temporary restraining order was issued Sept. 11 in the case against Rick Fuller and others.
An amended complaint was filed by attorney John Pettie on Thursday. According to the amended complaint, Fuller had been scheduled to inject a poultry-based waste byproduct into the ground for agricultural fertilizing starting Sept. 12.
The complaint alleged that neighbors went to Fuller and tried to get him to stop, but he refused. Also, witnesses stated in the complaint that there had been problems with flies and pests, as well as the smell, within a two-mile range.
Pettie said in the amended complaint that the odor and insects would “render properties unsafe, unhealthy and uninhabitable.”
The Newport School District also filed a complaint in the case on Friday, alleging the use of sludge as fertilizer near a school was a public nuisance and that it would impact education at the school.
The judge heard from several witnesses in the case Friday.
Neighbor Eddie Watkins said he lives about a mile and a half away from where fertilizing happened in the past few months. He said flies could be seen everywhere and that there was a smell so bad “you could taste it.”
Monica Welch also testified she lived in the area as well.
Welch said she has had a fly problem, since early June. She said she originally thought her grandchild had spilled milk but had to buy fly traps that were filled within hours.
However, under cross examination from Simpson, Welch said the smell comes and goes and that she did not know who applied the fertilizer until recently.
Jackson County OEM Director Donny Ivie also testified confirming the reports of flies and the bad odor.
Ivie also testified that the area was about 1,300 feet from the elementary school, as well as 538 feet from the Village Creek Waterway and 6,900 feet from a nearby prison.
Simpson asked under cross examination about other complaints as multiple people live in the area.
Ivie said his office only received the three complaints about the issue.
Newport School Superintendent Jon Bradley also testified about the case stating that his office was notified by Fuller about the fertilizing and that he had heard from a school board member about the situation.
Attorney Rhonda Worsham, who represents the district, asked Bradley about the impact the fertilizer would have on the daily operations of the school.
Bradley said the district has to provide a safe educational opportunity in accordance with state law and that one of the children at the elementary school has a chronic lung disease.
The judge also heard from Denali Water Solutions environmental official Michelle Helton, as well as Fuller.
Helton testified that the company is permitted to do food processing residue or industrial waste work in the state.
As for the agricultural work done, Helton said it can be surface applied or injected below the soil surface. She told Pettie that the system used in the Jackson County case uses skimmed water from processing plants, picking up nitrogen and phosphorus.
From there, it is then applied to the land.
She said the process does not include using chicken guts or human blood as a fertilizer.
There was a mention of human waste in the original complaint, but Pettie told the judge the reference was removed from the amended complaint.
She said she was also surprised by the number of flies that were listed in the complaint and that similar work at other places created a minimal smell.
When asked about permitting, she said the permitting was done and that ADEQ requires a permit for the work to be posted in a newspaper, then allow for a comment period. Helton said there were no comments from residents in Jackson County.
Helton said the requirements are supposed to take into account occupied buildings like houses. She also said Fuller would take the concerns of others seriously but could not answer theoretical questions.
She also testified that if Fuller, or anyone else, does not follow the procedure set out in a permit, the permit can be pulled or the applicator can face criminal penalties for violations.
Fuller said he has run trucks for Denali since 1998 and that the system is very efficient in helping farmers with their land.
He said the fertilizer used can help produce better crops and that the area’s food processing plants play a huge role in helping farmers.
Fuller said if he and others are not allowed to use the fertilizer, it “shuts their plants down.”
No hearing date has been set in the case.
