JONESBORO — A judge has handed down a ruling in a court fight over debts left behind by a failed convention center project.
Eight companies were left holding the bag after construction on the Jonesboro Convention Center and Hyatt Place Hotel was halted in February 2017 – not long after construction began – when the developer failed to pay the general contractor.
The convention center was to be built on 13.17 acres at 1212 Brown’s Lane Access Road, the site of the former Arkansas Services Center, by Northern Arkansas Hotel & Convention Center LLC, a company owned by the Keller family of Effingham, Ill.
General contractor Construction Network Inc. halted construction when the Kellers failed to make a payment, making it impossible to pay subcontractors. KEG Construction of Paragould sued CNI, and other subcontractors filed liens against the hotel property in hopes of recovering what was owed to them.
One judge had already awarded $1.5 million in damages to the contractors after ruling the Kellers defaulted on the debts. But those contractors struggled as they searched for ways to collect from Keller assets.
When First Community Bank filed for foreclosure on the convention center property to recover $3.25 million it loaned the Kellers to buy the land, the contractors argued their claims should be paid first.
On Feb. 22, Circuit Judge Richard Lusby ruled in favor of the bank’s foreclosure and ordered the land be sold to satisfy the mortgage.
From the original $3.259 million principal on the loan, the Kellers’ debt had grown to $3.714 million as a result of interest and late fees, of Dec. 7, 2021, according to the order. That debt will continue to grow. The bank’s attorneys filed a request this week for $155,000 in fees and costs.
Charles Keller Sr., the patriarch of the hotel developing family, died in January of 2019.
A separate project, the Embassy Suites and Red Wolf Convention Center, a partnership between O’Reilly Hospitality Management of Springfield, Mo., and Arkansas State University, opened in January 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.