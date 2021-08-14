JONESBORO — A judge has ruled in favor of the Westside Consolidated School District in a lawsuit brought by a former school administrator.
In a letter order filed late Thursday, Craighead County Circuit Judge Melissa B. Richardson said state law makes it clear that the school board had the discretion to to not renew the employment contract of Ulanda Digby-Branch, who had held the position of assistant middle school principal.
In March 2020, Superintendent Scott Gauntt, who was named separately as a defendant in the case, notified Digby-Branch he was recommending that her contract not be renewed for the 2020-21 school year. The school board affirmed the decision during a hearing the following month.
Digby-Branch appealed the board’s decision to circuit court about two months later.
Gauntt cited three reasons for his recommendation:
Westside faced static enrollment with increased expenses.
Arkansas standards don’t require the position Digby-Branch held.
The district couldn’t afford a position that was not required by law.
He said job performance was not a factor in making the decision.
Digby-Branch is certified as a building administrator for fifth- through 12th-graders, superintendent for kindergarten through 12th graders and has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a specialist degree required to be a superintendent.
In arguing on behalf of the district, attorney Donn Mixon wrote: “It was fair not to renew the contract for a position not required to be kept. It was also fair to look at the relative positions of the three assistant principals. Nothing required an upset of all licensed and classified staff to find a place to give to Ms. Branch because her position was being eliminated.”
Richardson agreed with that analysis “and finds it both rational and consistent with applicable law.”
Digby-Branch had contended the district had failed to comply with the state’s Teacher Fair Dismissal Law by failing to properly maintain her personnel file and by not holding her appeal hearing in public. Richardson said the way the board handled the hearing was proper given the coronavirus pandemic.
Digby-Branch was initially employed at Westside in May 2015. Gauntt, who became superintendent later, “failed to address numerous complaints by Plaintiff of the middle school resource officer’s harassment, causing the harassment to continue until November 2018, when one incident of the harassment was reported by several teachers that witnessed it,” her attorney said in the original complaint.
Gauntt said he removed derogatory write-ups about Digby-Branch made by other supervisors from her personnel file.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.