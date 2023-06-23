JONESBORO — The church group formerly known as First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro will no longer be in control of its century-old building, as of Aug. 1, a special judge ruled late Thursday.
Judge Gary Arnold said the real estate at 801 S. Main St. will be in the temporary control of the statewide governing body for the United Methodist Church, pending the outcome of a full-blown trial, scheduled for Jan. 24.
The Jonesboro church was the first Arkansas congregation to seek to disaffiliate from the worldwide Christian denomination since the worldwide governing body established a process for congregations that disagree with the way the church in some areas have embraced issues of human sexuality.
The initial “quiet title” petition was filed Dec. 19 in the name of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, with the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, the statewide governing body, named as defendant. First Community Bank, which has provided bank accounts for the more than 100-year-old church, and holds a mortgage on property, is also named as a defendant.
Another group, which says it is the “real” First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, has been allowed to intervene in the case. That group’s attorney, Judy Henry, contends those members remain loyal to the United Methodist Church, and that the petitioner has actually left the denomination.
Following a hearing in January, Arnold refused to grant a temporary restraining order against the Arkansas Conference that would prevent the denomination from exercising its rights. Thursday, following a full day of testimony and arguments from the three sides, Arnold said he was faced with making “a very difficult decision.”
“At the end of the day, I’m going to come to the same conclusion that I did back in January on the request for injunction,” Arnold said. “I don’t think the petitioners can prove their case. I think that the respondents (Arkansas Conference) on a hearing on the merits in January will prevail.”
The writ of possession, when it’s officially issued in writing, “will have considerable consequences, and it bothers me,” Arnold said.
Attorneys for the Arkansas Conference argued that all real estate owned by United Methodist Church congregations is held in trust for the good of the overall church.
The state’s bishop and a board of church leaders declared “exigent circumstances” on Dec. 16, the day after the congregation approved bylaws that were not consistent with the worldwide church’s Book of Discipline, a thorough set of church regulations that deal with every aspect of the operation of the church.
The Arkansas Conference was entitled to seize the property because it ceased to be used for the overall good of the United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tony Griffin, president of the the Arkansas Conference Board of Trustees, testified Thursday afternoon.
After the Jonesboro congregation decided to pursue possible disaffiliation, the church held a series of town-hall style meetings and other communications as part of the process. The revisions to the Book of Discipline approved in 2019 requires at least a two-thirds vote. The vote on July 31 was 944 to 412 in favor of splitting from the United Methodist Church.
The next step was for the congregation to develop a disaffiliation agreement with the Arkansas Conference.
Under that proposed agreement, the Jonesboro church would receive the real estate in exchange for one-year’s payments on financial obligations to the worldwide church, roughly $800,000.
The new entity would also accept responsibility for two loans from First Community Bank totaling $4.95 million.
However, at a Nov. 19 special meeting of the Arkansas Annual Conference, made up of church leaders from across the state, the agreement was rejected by a vote of 335 to 254.
Though the United Methodist Church has provisions for starting the process a second time or appealing the vote, the group opted to vote to no longer be associated with the United Methodist Church.
Long-time Senior Pastor John Miles has testified he would prefer to join the new Global Methodist Church, that he said was more in line with traditional Methodism.
Until the Arkansas Conference grants a disaffiliation agreement for his congregation, Miles testified that he still considers himself a United Methodist minister, even though he was suspended immediately following the Dec. 15 vote, and he still considers his congregation the First United Methodist Church, even though the group has incorporated as First Methodist Church of Jonesboro Inc.
Prior to announcing his decision, the judge said, “In my view, the petitioners have in fact disaffiliated.”
The judge had heard testimony that “Church Inc.,” as Judy Henry, the attorney for the “real” First United Methodist Church referred to it, had established separate accounts at First Security Bank and that parishioners had been encouraged to deposit their contributions there, instead of with the First United Methodist Church account.
The “real” First United Methodist Church, also referred to as the Stay UMC group, has been worshiping at odd hours at the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary and has a separate pastor assigned by the state’s bishop.
