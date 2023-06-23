JONESBORO — The church group formerly known as First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro will no longer be in control of its century-old building, as of Aug. 1, a special judge ruled late Thursday.

Judge Gary Arnold said the real estate at 801 S. Main St. will be in the temporary control of the statewide governing body for the United Methodist Church, pending the outcome of a full-blown trial, scheduled for Jan. 24.

