JONESBORO — A circuit court judge has sealed the probable cause affidavit for Jonathan Dean Boyd, 61, who is accused of killing his father, Larry Boyd, 84, and Larry Boyd’s wife Josey Boyd, 80, on May 8 in the 7900 block of Arkansas 351, according to 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Hagood.
The affidavit is sealed for 90 days, Hagood said on Thursday.
Jonathan Boyd is being held on a $5 million bond at the Craighead County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office hasn’t released causes of death in the murders. A family member called the sheriff’s office when there was no response to calls to the residence.
Police arrested Boyd near a home in Paragould Sunday evening.
Police said they had gotten word that Boyd was in the area and spotted him as he was walking down the street and arrested him on a Craighead County warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm. He faces three potential life prison sentences for the offenses.
Deputy Prosecutor Charlene Henry said Monday that Boyd was an extreme flight risk with ties to people in multiple states. In fact, she said Boyd is believed to have traveled to Missouri and Oklahoma following the crime.
The bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for autopsies by a state medical examiner, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said. The manner of their deaths will be determined by the medical examiner, he said.
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington signed the arrest warrant for Jonathan Boyd, Rolland said.
Larry Boyd was a former barber and owned and operated Boyd’s Quick Mark until he retired. Josey Boyd was a retired hairdresser.
Commented