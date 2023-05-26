JONESBORO — A circuit court judge has sealed the probable cause affidavit for Jonathan Dean Boyd, 61, who is accused of killing his father, Larry Boyd, 84, and Larry Boyd’s wife Josey Boyd, 80, on May 8 in the 7900 block of Arkansas 351, according to 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Hagood.

The affidavit is sealed for 90 days, Hagood said on Thursday.