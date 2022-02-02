JONESBORO — A St. Louis man has been charged in the Sunday morning death of a Jonesboro man at an apartment in the 1600 block of Links Circle.
Lloyd Austin, 41, of the 8900 block of Trefore Avenue, St. Louis, surrendered to police at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the death of Christopher French, 38, of the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive,
According to a police report, “Suspect went into the residence and physically assaulted the victim
On Wednesday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Austin with second-degree murder/purpose to cause serious injury, causes death.
Fowler set bond at $1 million.
Police were called to the residence shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday about an unresponsive person.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Bill Brown, Austin’s wife, Yalantra Austin, lives at the scene of the murder. She said she and Austin have been separated since April 2020.
“Yalantra Austin stated that she woke up a little after (8 a.m.) to use the restroom and while she was in the restroom she heard her bedroom door open and it startled her because her son never comes in her room when the door is shut,” according to the affidavit. “Yalantra Austin stated that she saw Lloyd Austin walk in her bedroom and she yelled at him then he confronted French. Yalantra Austin stated that she then ran out of the room due to past abuse from Lloyd and grabbed some clothes off the dryer and left.”
Her 15-year-old son, who was at the residence, called his mother later and told her French was injured.
The teen told detectives that while in the shower he heard banging going on. He said when he got out of the shower Lloyd Austin told him to call his mother. The teen went into his mother’s room and found French on the floor with blood coming from his mouth.
Commented