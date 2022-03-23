JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with two felony counts and three misdemeanor counts.
Alan Lee Dobbins, 28, of the 2300 block of Westacre Drive, is charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor fleeing, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal mischief.
Boling set Dobbins’ bond at $15,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Jaime Rodden, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Steven Brown, 46, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule III drug; $2,500 bond.
Stephen Campbell, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Shaurnmekka Thurman, 43, of Jonesboro, with forgery and theft; $1,500 bond.
George Harris, 55, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery and theft; $10,000 bond.
Trisha Lorren-Hall, 39, of Ravenden, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Brian Moore, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Cheyenne Okert, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Jodie Ray, 50, of Paragould, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Terry Roedel, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $7,500 bond.
Dewayne Schrader, 30, of Lake City, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with evidence and criminal trespass; $1,500 bond.
James Smith, 46, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and theft; $5,000.
Jaylon Stewart, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond; remains in federal custody.
Shandell Talton, 22, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $3,500 bond.
Coley Wells, 28, of Blytheville, with probation violation; $25,000 bond.
Johnnie Williams, 58, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond.
