JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler wasted no time Monday in setting a $150,000 cash-only bond for a Jonesboro man accused of battery, violating a no-contact order, first-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Keith Richmond, 40, who’s listed as homeless, is accused of striking his ex-girlfriend, causing a fractured mandible on Jan. 3.
On Jan. 5, Judge David Boling signed a bench warrant for third-degree battery against Richmond for prior offenses and violating a no-contact order.
On Saturday, police were called to the 400 block of South Gee Street about a violation of a no-contact order.
The same victim said Richmond forced his way into her room. When she left the room to get ice, she told an employee of the hotel to call police.
When police arrived they found two glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine on Richmond.
While he was being searched, Richmond told the woman, “You going to pay b#tch I promise you I swear before my God and my son you’re going to pay ...”
He threatened to kill the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Christopher Pigg.
Several more threats were made in front of officers, the affidavit states.
Fowler cited the violations of no-contact orders and previous battery charges against Richmond in setting the high bond. He also ordered that, if released on bond, that Richmond must wear an ankle monitor.
Richmond’s court date in Craighead County Circuit Court is set for Feb. 24.
