JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler wasted no time Monday in setting a $150,000 cash-only bond for a Jonesboro man accused of battery, violating a no-contact order, first-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Keith Richmond, 40, who’s listed as homeless, is accused of striking his ex-girlfriend, causing a fractured mandible on Jan. 3.