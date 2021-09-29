JONESBORO — Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler set a $50,000 bond for a Jonesboro man on Wednesday.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Adante Brown, 20, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Joe Gonzales, 23, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery; $5,000 bond.
Renaldre Toliver, 25, of Blytheville, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Derek Hillis, 49, of Bono, with theft of $1,000 or less and felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Desmon Love, 25, of Jonesboro, with parole and probation violations; $30,000 bond.
Lonnie Thompson, 64, of Jonesboro, with third-degree battery and probation violation; $30,000 bond.
Charles Dalton, 30, of Pocahontas, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
John Stallings, 27, of Black Rock, with theft of less than $25,000 but more than $5,000; $35,000 bond.
