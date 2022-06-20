JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with four felonies and a misdemeanor.
Girard Gee Cook, 36, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 2900 block of Kazi Street while police were patrolling a high drug-trafficking area, according to a probable cause affidavit. They pulled Cook’s vehicle over for a traffic violation. Cook tried to flee and was Tased by officers with no effect.
Cook finally complied and was arrested.
He is charged with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule III drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, failure to use a turn signal and hazardous driving.
Boling set Cook’s bond at $75,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Jeffery Austin, 48, of Monette, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Xanax with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Kimberly Stallings, 59, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Carl Lee Washington, 19, of Parkin, with aggravated assault; $15,000 bond.
Erica Griffin, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Jacklyn List, 39, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening and criminal mischief; $1,500 bond.
Lashunda White, 35, of Forrest City, with second-degree forgery; $5,000 bond.
Matthew England, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Cody Lara, 34, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $25,000 bond.
William Long, 34, of Paragould, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and shoplifting; $5,000 bond
