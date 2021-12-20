JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with several charges after an incident that occurred on Saturday.

Andriek Newson, 25, of 1912 Links Circle, is charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree kidnapping or false imprisonment, third-degree domestic battery and first-degree interference with emergency communications.

Halsey set Newson's bond at $75,000.

In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:

  • Lamon Burgess, 23, of 324 Mallory, Forrest City, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct; $45,000 total bonds.
  • Charles Simpson, 53, of 346 Cash, Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; recognizance bond.