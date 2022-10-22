JONESBORO — A 20-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors Friday in connection with his brother being shot on Wednesday.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Michael Dewayne McCline of the 2400 block of Court Street with first-degree domestic battery, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, fleeing and second-degree criminal mischief.
Jonesboro police officers responded to the 2400 block of Court Street at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An argument took place in the living room of the residence when McCline’s brother, Trevius Woodard, spit in McCline’s face, the affidavit states.
“McCline then pointed a revolver at his brother, and shot him in the jaw and the bullet coming out of his neck. McCline then left the residence and ran eastbound,” the affidavit states. “Neighbors had observed McCline running while still being in possession of the handgun.”
A revolver was discovered one block east of the residence.
A person who lives on High Street saw that a blanket on her back porch was moved and someone appeared to be hiding under it. After a foot chase, McCline was apprehended and placed into custody.
The handgun had scratches over the serial number, but the number could still be read, the affidavit states.
It’s not the first time the brothers have gotten into trouble. In October 2020 they were both arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery after they got into a fight.
McCline was arrested in April in Cross County after driving more than 100 mph into Cherry Valley. He crashed when pursued by an Arkansas State Police trooper.
He was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, fleeing and furnishing, possessing, using, delivering of prohibited articles. McCline pleaded no contest and received three years of probation on those drug charges.
Fowler set McCline’s bond at $150,000. He also set a district court bond of $5,000 for failure to appear.
McCline’s next court date is Dec. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
