JONESBORO — A 20-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors Friday in connection with his brother being shot on Wednesday.

District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Michael Dewayne McCline of the 2400 block of Court Street with first-degree domestic battery, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, fleeing and second-degree criminal mischief.