JONESBORO — Craighead County District Court holds probable cause hearings generally three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It’s when those arrested have charges formally filed against them and a bond is set.
District Judge Tommy Fowler said that when setting amounts for bonds he follows the Arkansas Rules of Criminal Procedure.
Among the factors cited by the rules are the defendant’s employment status, history and financial condition; past and present residence; character and reputation; the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, and, if he previously has been released pending trial, whether he appeared in court as required.
“Residency, ties to the community and employment in the community play a factor,” Fowler said about setting bonds.
Judges are supplied with probable cause affidavits from police officers. The affidavits contain a narrative of the arrest, a list of charges, signed financial statements from the defendants to have a public defender appointed and other filings.
Fowler said he generally spends an hour or two before probable cause hearings going over the affidavits. These are for both felony and misdemeanor arrests.
Both Fowler and District Judge David Boling preside over video court probable cause hearings.
Both judges generally set $150,000 bonds for suspects charged with simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs.
“I’ve read the history. We’ve had a lot of gun violence in our community over the last several years,” Fowler said. “Public safety is considered.”
He said in more serious cases a cash-only bond can be issued. That means a defendant cannot go through a bail bond company, but must pay the entire bond out of their own pockets.
Failures to appear are common charges at probable cause hearings. If someone misses a district court hearing, a failure to appear warrant is issued. It’s a Class A misdemeanor. If a suspect fails to appear in circuit court, it’s a Class C felony. Fowler said some suspects have several failures to appear.
Circuit judges will often set higher bonds for those who skip felony court hearings. In one case of Wednesday, a circuit judge set a $150,000 bond for a suspect.
District judges generally don’t adjust bonds by circuit judges unless a defendant can prove he or she was incarcerated at the time of the hearing, Fowler said.
“A prior failure to appear is taken into consideration” when setting bond, he said.
Some suspects will tell the judge they were in a rehabilitation facility at the time of their hearing. Those people must have permission from a judge to miss the hearing, Fowler said.
“Being accepted in rehab is not an excuse to miss court,” he said.
Also affecting bond amounts is a suspect’s history. If he or she has multiple arrests in the recent past, then that plays into the bond amount.
“They (the suspects) may say one thing, but their history shows otherwise,” Fowler said.
In felony cases, he said recognizance bonds, in which suspects are released without having to pay, are rare. Fowler said those bonds are more common in misdemeanor district court hearings.
