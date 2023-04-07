JONESBORO — A federal judge has concluded a lengthy court battle by refusing to order Lawrence County to remove a bridge.
Following a trial in November 2021, a jury awarded a group of Craighead County property owners who farm land near the Lawrence County line a total of $346,459.65 in damages resulting from additional flooding caused by the bridge. The new bridge hadn’t been approved in advance by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps later approved the bridge following some modifications.
Following the jury verdict, the property owners sought a court order to have the structure removed.
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker rendered her decision on that request on March 31.
“Having considered all of the evidence, testimony, and argument presented in this case, the Court determines that plaintiffs’ request for extreme injunctive relief in the form of removal of the properly permitted culvert bridge structure which has been in existence for over two decades in its current form, and for decades prior to that in a different form, providing Lawrence County property owners access to their property and county residents access to County Road 717, when considered in the light of plaintiffs’ delay in seeking injunctive relief in this situation and viewed in the light of plaintiffs’ proof presented at trial, is inequitable,” Baker wrote in her order.
Cleo Watkins, Pyles Family Farms, Victor and Alvella Hutcherson, Helen Knight, Michael and Betty Watkins and George Carney filed the federal complaint in 2017. They said Alex Latham, who was the Lawrence County judge at the time, illegally constructed a new bridge over the West Cache River Slough in the late 1990s or early 2000s on Lawrence County Road 717 to provide landowners access to their properties within about the 12 square miles between the slough and the Cache River. That bridge replaced an old wooden bridge that was set on pillars and had allowed passage of flood and stage waters.
The farmers accused Latham of replacing the wooden bridge with a crude dirt and concrete embankment that had four rail boxcars acting as culverts to pass the entire flow in the slough.
The culverts soon filled with sediment and debris, making it more of a dam and caused increased flooding, according to the complaint.
Baker noted testimony from John Thomison, who served as Lawrence County judge through 2022.
“Judge Thomison stated that by taking the bridge away he would breach a duty he owes to landowners in the area that own property between the Cache ditch and the Cache River,” Baker wrote. “To Judge Thomison’s knowledge, the culvert bridge on County Road 717 is the only passage to the West Cache ditch on what is called ‘the island,’ above Highway 230. According to Judge Thomison, it has never been a possibility for the County to remove the bridge.”
After granting the county relief from having to remove the bridge, Baker issued an order on Monday, mandating the payment of damages, plus 4.58 percent interest.
