JONESBORO — In keeping with a decision announced last week, a judge signed an order filed Thursday night that temporarily gives possession of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro to the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
The church formerly known as First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro is no longer affiliated with either The United Methodist Church or Arkansas Conference of The United Methodist Church Inc., Special Judge Gary Arnold of Saline County said in the “non-final order on respondent’s request for temporary possession.”
The document was prepared by attorneys for the Arkansas Conference, which is the statewide governing body for the worldwide Christian denomination. The document was also “approved as to form, but not content,” by attorneys for the church, now incorporated as First Methodist Church of Jonesboro.
The judge also signed a writ of possession, ordering the sheriff of Craighead County to deliver possession of the buildings and other property at 801 S. Main St. to the Arkansas Conference “without delay and precisely on August 1, 2023.”
The worldwide church approved a plan in 2019 to allow congregations that disagree on issues related to human sexuality to seek to disaffiliate from the umbrella organization.
A special meeting of the Arkansas Annual Conference, made up of clergy and lay delegates from across the state rejected a disaffiliation agreement between the local congregation and state leadership in November.
A full trial over ownership of the property is scheduled for the week of Jan. 24, 2024, but Arnold said in the temporary order that the Arkansas Conference is likely to win.
Members of the congregation who fought to remain with the worldwide church are now recognized as First United Methodist Church.
The Rev. John Miles, long-time senior pastor of the break-away group, said during last week’s hearing that he hopes the larger congregation will affiliate with the new Global Methodist Church.
The former First United Methodist Church sought “quiet title” to the Methodist real estate that had been in active use for more than a century. However, the worldwide church has a trust clause that allows the governing body to seize the property if it is no longer used by United Methodists.
In arguing against granting possession to the Arkansas Conference, Miles and others said the eviction would disrupt around 30 different mission services the local congregation provides on the property, jeopardizing jobs for a daycare and other activities.
The real estate, which also includes the former Nettleton United Methodist Church at 2310 Boydston St., and 1.63 acres on U.S. 63, is insured for $25 million, according to testimony during a hearing in January.
First Community Bank also holds a mortgage on some improvements worth nearly $5 million.
To date 6,182 congregations across the United States have disaffiliated, including 107 in Arkansas.
Most of the congregations in Arkansas that have disaffiliated are small churches, such as Caraway, Leachville and Manila.
Officially, 479 United Methodist Church congregations remain in Arkansas, but several of those congregations are exploring disaffiliation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.