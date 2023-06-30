JONESBORO — In keeping with a decision announced last week, a judge signed an order filed Thursday night that temporarily gives possession of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro to the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The church formerly known as First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro is no longer affiliated with either The United Methodist Church or Arkansas Conference of The United Methodist Church Inc., Special Judge Gary Arnold of Saline County said in the “non-final order on respondent’s request for temporary possession.”

