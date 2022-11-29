JONESBORO — A judge may decide the outcome of a runoff for a Jonesboro City Council seat.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt scheduled a hearing for this morning in a lawsuit that seeks to disqualify Guy Pardew Jr. as a candidate in the runoff for Ward 1 Position 1.
The hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in a courtroom in Paragould.
Pardew was the frontrunner following the Nov. 8 election. Janice Porter, who finished second, filed suit on Nov. 18. The lawsuit wants the court to order the Craighead County Election Commission not to count any votes he receives in the runoff because he lives in Ward 2, not Ward 1.
When he filed for the position Pardew stated he lived at 1325 W. Nettleton Circle, which is in Ward 1. His voter registration shows 626 W. Washington Ave. as his address, which is in Ward 2.
Pardew acknowledged during a political forum broadcast on KLEK radio that he was living at the Washington Avenue address.
He later issued a press release, explaining that he has been in negotiations to buy a house in Ward 1 since mid-August.
“Despite the addresses listed in both the Affidavit for Eligibility and the Political Practices Pledge filed by the Defendant, his voter registration lists his physical address as 626 W. Washington Avenue, Jonesboro, Arkansas 72401, an address located in Ward 2 for the City of Jonesboro,” Fayetteville attorneys Travis Story and Gregory F. Payne wrote in their request for a temporary restraining order on Porter’s behalf. “... Should the physical address of the Defendants truly be 626 W. Washington Avenue, Jonesboro, Arkansas 72401, he would, by statute, be ineligible for election as a City Council member for the City of Jonesboro for Ward 1.”
The attorneys, however, acknowledged in the complaint there’s no guarantee that those facts would prevail.
“Admittedly, loosely interpreted, the Arkansas Supreme Court has rendered a ‘statement of the law’ regarding the term’“reside’ or ‘residence’ as it applies to candidates for office as ‘(1) whether a person was physically present in a particular location, or (2) whether a person intended to establish a domicile in a particular location. In other words, if a candidate was unable to establish residency by showing physical presence in the requisite location, this court allowed a candidate to establish residency by showing domiciliary intent in the requisite location.’”
Story and Payne were referring to a 2011 high court decision in State v. Jernigan.
In that case, Jerry Jernigan had been elected mayor of Lepanto in a 2010 runoff even though, according to the prosecuting attorney, he did not live within the Lepanto city limits.
