JONESBORO — The gun ban at Arkansas State University’s First National Bank Arena will remain in place, a judge ruled.
Conway attorney Chris Corbitt, who holds an enhanced conceal carry permit sued ASU in November, claiming the ban violated the state’s conceal carry law.
But in a letter opinion filed Thursday afternoon, Craighead County Circuit Judge Melissa B. Richardson said she would dismiss the suit.
“The issue at bar is straightforward: Can ASU lawfully prohibit firearms at First National Bank Arena? Under existing applicable law, the answer is yes,” Richardson wrote in her letter to the attorneys involved in the case.
“Accordingly, ASU prevails in this lawsuit,” she continued. “There is no question that First National Bank Arena is covered by an Alcohol Beverage Control permit, which authorizes consumption and sale of beer and wine on the premises during designated events.”
ABC regulations ban firearms from premises that serve alcoholic beverages.
Richardson said it is true that public universities can’t issue blanket bans against firearms for people with concealed firearms permits.
“The critical distinction in this cases, however, is that ASU is prohibiting firearms at the First National Bank Arena because of the license to dispense alcohol covering the arena, not because it is attempting to exercise discretion as contemplated” by subsection 18 of Arkansas Code Annotated 5-73-306, Richardson said.
Corbitt will likely appeal Richardson’s decision to the Arkansas Supreme Court.
He and law partner Robert Steinbuch have filed numerous challenges of gun bans in central Arkansas.
Last month, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch rejected Corbitt’s bid to carry a firearm during circuit court proceedings, ruling that Amendment 80 gives the Supreme Court the power to regulate court procedure.
Another judge in Pulaski County had already turned back a lawsuit challenging a weapons ban in the courtroom of the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center. The state Supreme Court affirmed the local ban.
In August 2021, Corbitt filed suit against Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials over being barred from entering the firing-range building at the commission’s Camp Robinson Firing Range in Conway even though he has an enhanced conceal carry permit.
In May 2022, a circuit judge ruled in favor of Game and Fish, and Corbitt is also appealing that case to the state Supreme Court.
Also pending is Corbitt’s challenge of a gun ban at the Saline County Courthouse in Benton.
