JONESBORO — The Arkansas General Assembly unlawfully made changes to Amendment 98, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, approved by voters in 2016, a Pulaski County Circuit judge ruled Wednesday.
One of the the amendments to the amendment was an issue when the Medical Marijuana Commission recently considered NEA Full Spectrum’s proposal to relocate to Jonesboro.
Good Day Farm LLC, a licensed cultivation operation, and Capital City Medicinals, LLC, a licensed dispensary, challenged the validity of the changes the legislature made in 2017, 2019 and 2021.
“Since the legislative adoption of the Purported Amendments, the State of Arkansas has applied and enforced the Purported Amendments through its agencies as though they are effective amendments to the Arkansas Constitution,” attorneys for Good Day Farm Arkansas, LLC and Capital City Medicinals, LLC, wrote in the original complaint.
The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office had argued that Amendment 98 authorized lawmakers to amend the amendment.
But Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch ruled that a 1951 decision by the Arkansas Supreme Court made it clear Amendment 7 requires any changes to the Arkansas Constitution must be approved by voters.
“The Court agrees with Plaintiffs that Amendment 7 does not allow the General Assembly to amend the Constitution unilaterally,” Morgan wrote in his ruling. “It requires the General Assembly to submit proposed amendments of amendments to the people under Article 19, § 22 of the Constitution.”
Amendment 98, as originally approved by voters, referred to the provisions of Amendment 7, Morgan noted.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which reported the judge’s decision Thursday, quoted Attorney General Tim Griffin as saying he plans to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court.
The recent request from NEA Full Spectrum was impacted by Act 1004 of 2019, which expanded the restrictions for the location of medical marijuana dispensaries to include facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The initial amendment said dispensaries and cultivation facilities could not be within 1,500 feet of a public or private school, church or daycare.
Opponents of NEA Full Spectrum’s proposed move said the location on Hudson Drive would be too close to Families Inc.
After three months of deliberation, the commission approved the move from its Brookland location on June 1.
