JONESBORO — Two Valley View school teachers who sued a local couple for making “false and defamatory statements” about the teachers’ involvement in the Jan. 6 “Save America Rally” at the U.S. Capitol will get their day in court, a judge ruled Friday.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Richard Lusby refused to dismiss the case against Jonesboro residents Sean Allen and Emily Allen.
“As counsel for the parties acknowledge, it is not the task of this Court to decide who is right and who is wrong in the controversies that continue to divide the nation,” Lusby wrote in his order. “It is simply to determine whether allegations made by Best and Talbott, if proven to be true, state a claim for which relief can be granted. Whether the allegations are true and whether factual issues pertinent to the Allens’ defense will be resolved in defendants’ favor remain to be seen.”
No trial date has been set.
Nancy Dobbs Best and Cindi Stimach Talbott attended the 2021 rally that later devolved into violence.
While more than 1,000 people – including former President Donald Trump – who attended the rally were later charged in connection with the violence that followed, Best and Talbott were not among those who stormed the Capitol that day.
In their lawsuit, filed in July 2021, Best and Talbott said the Allens “embarked on a political and personal witch hunt starting with emails to Cindi Talbot and Nancy Best’s superintendent at Valley View School, Bryan Russell, demanding their immediate dismissal and firing for being at the Save America Rally in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.”
The lawsuit said Emily Allen prepared a 58-page packet of information, much of which was gleaned from social media, and provided it anonymously to Russell, The Sun and others, on Jan. 27. The Sun never knew the identity of the packet’s author.
The following day, Sean Allen filed a complaint with the Arkansas Department of Education through the Professional Licensure Standards Board (PLSB) “for committing criminal and treasonous behaviors,” according to the suit.
The Allens contended that their alleged statements were not statements of fact, but rather expressions of opinion, which are protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.
“At this juncture, the Court cannot say as a matter of law that the statements alleged are mere opinions protected by the constitutions of Arkansas and of the United States,” Lusby wrote.
The 50-page lawsuit said both Best and Talbott have suffered mental anguish and physical health issues, fear for the welfare of family members and damage to their reputations.
They seek more than $1 million in compensatory damages and more than $3 million in punitive damages.
