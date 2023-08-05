JONESBORO — Two Valley View school teachers who sued a local couple for making “false and defamatory statements” about the teachers’ involvement in the Jan. 6 “Save America Rally” at the U.S. Capitol will get their day in court, a judge ruled Friday.

Craighead County Circuit Judge Richard Lusby refused to dismiss the case against Jonesboro residents Sean Allen and Emily Allen.

