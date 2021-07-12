JONESBORO — Citing security concerns, District Judge Tommy Fowler said Monday that if no bailiffs aren’t available, he and Judge David Boling won’t hold court.
Fowler said he and Boling have asked the Craighead County Quorum Court for security for 79 days without any action being taken.
On Friday, Boling sentenced a woman in STAR Court to a year in jail. The woman got up and walked out of the courtroom. There was no bailiff to detain her. STAR Court is for people convicted of driving while intoxicated.
“She knew her liberty was being taken and didn’t like it,” Boling said.
He said an off-duty police officer was finally able to detain her.
Fowler said that was the third breach of order in the last year and a half in District Court. He pointed out that no courts were held for more than a year due to COVID-19.
The quorum court funds bailiffs for Circuit Court but not District Court.
After speaking to the two judges Monday morning, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd agreed to get two bailiffs for Monday hearings.
Fowler wants two full-time bailiffs for District Court. He previously said if the court approved additional officers, they could escort the deputy clerks back and forth for the daily cash deposits, and also help to maintain order in the lobbies.
Boyd said on Monday that he’ll help the court as much as possible, but he doesn’t want to pull deputies off street patrol to do it.
“That would put public safety at risk to do that,” he said.
Boyd added that he supports the judges’ position to hire additional bailiffs for their courtrooms.
Craighead County Marvin Day said Monday that if the judges don’t want to hold court for any reason, that is their prerogative.
“If he (Fowler) doesn’t want to do his job, that is his right, he is in charge of his court. We are not,” Day said.
Day said a funding plan is needed to hire extra court bailiffs and that Fowler and Boling need to be a part of it.
In April, Boling presented videos depicting acts of courtroom violence in the state of Arkansas, showing justices of the peace the necessity to have secure entrances at the Craighead County Justice Complex, 410 W. Washington Ave., in Jonesboro.
