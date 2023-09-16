The 2024 election season formally kicked off this week as nearly 30 judicial candidates turned in paperwork statewide to run for office next year.
Thursday started the one-week filing process for judicial candidates to turn in paperwork without paying a filing fee. According to the Secretary of State’s office, candidates could turn in their paperwork at the state Capitol in Little Rock.
Area candidates
As of mid-morning Friday, the following area candidates had filed for office as district judges.
District 15 (Jackson and Woodruff) – District Judge Henry Boyce.
District 18 (Mississippi County-Chickasawba) – District Judge Shannon Langston.
District 18 (Mississippi County-Osceola) – District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean.
District 19, Division 1 (Craighead) – District Judge David Kueter Boling.
District 20 (Poinsett) – District Judge Ron Hunter.
District 25, Division 1 (Cross, St. Francis) – District Judge Ann Beane Hudson.
District 25, Division 2 (Cross, St. Francis) – District Judge Mike Smith.
The free filing period period continues until noon on Thursday. Candidates can also pay a filing fee during the traditional filing period from Nov. 6 to 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.