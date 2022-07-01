WASHINGTON — The Fourth of July means gatherings, outdoor festivities and good times with family and friends. U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety Sandra Eskin offers these guidelines to reduce the risk of foodborne illness spoiling the celebration.
Clean and Sanitize:
Hands should be washed with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling raw meat and poultry. A recent USDA study showed that 56 percent of participants didn’t attempt to wash their hands during meal preparation.
Remember, hand sanitizer is not as effective as hand washing, but it’s better than nothing. When camping with no access to running water, use hand sanitizer as a backup.
Wash surfaces and utensils with soap and warm water before cooking and after contact with raw meat and poultry. After cleaning surfaces that raw meat and poultry have touched, apply a commercial or homemade sanitizing solution (1 tablespoon of liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water). Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Avoid Cross-Contamination:
Cross-contamination can happen even when grilling or getting food prepared to grill. In USDA’s recent observational study, 32 percent of participants contaminated plates and cutting boards and 12 percent contaminated spice containers while preparing food.
Be sure to wash hands thoroughly after handling raw meat. Any utensils that contacted raw meat must also be cleaned. Use separate plates for taking raw meat to the grill and then pulling cooked meat off the grill.
USDA recommends using separate cutting boards; one for meat, and another for fruits and vegetables.
Keep Hot Foods Hot and Cold Foods Cold:
When transporting foods, keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Food is in the “danger zone” when it is in the temperature range of 40 F and 140 F. If in the “danger zone” for too long, bacteria can multiply to dangerous levels.
Perishable foods, such as hamburgers, hotdogs and chicken wings, should be discarded if left out longer than two hours, or one hour if outdoor or indoor temperatures are above 90 F.
Keep cold foods at a temperature of 40 F or below by keeping food nestled in ice, in a cooler with a cold source, or refrigerated until ready to serve.
Keep hot foods at a temperature of 140 F or above by placing food on a grill, in a preheated oven, warming trays, chafing dishes or slow cookers.
The warmer the air temperature, the sooner food needs to be refrigerated. Be sure to bring a cooler with ice to preserve any perishable foods.
Use a Food Thermometer:
Many people use cues like grill marks, color, taste and firmness to see if their food is fully cooked, but these tests come with a greater risk of getting food poisoning. Measuring the internal temperature of meat with a food thermometer is the safest way to see if it is fully cooked. Be sure that the thermometer reaches the thickest part of the meat, through the side, for the most accurate temperature reading.
USDA research showed that an alarmingly low number of participants in the control group, just 55 percent, relied on a food thermometer to determine if their food was safe to eat. This is a stark decline from the previous study where 77 percent used a food thermometer.
The following foods are safe to eat once they’ve reached these internal temperatures:
Cook beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops and roasts to 145 F. For safety and quality, allow meat to rest for at least three minutes before carving or consuming.
Cook fish to 145 F.
Cook ground meats (beef, pork, lamb and veal) to 160 F.
Cook egg dishes to 160 F.
Cook poultry (whole or ground) to 165 F.
For more food safety information, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854, email MPHotline@usda.gov or chat live at ask.usda.gov from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
