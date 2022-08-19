JONESBORO — Maverick Andrew Loyd, 33, of Jonesboro was found not guilty Thursday afternoon after a three-day jury trial in Craighead County Circuit Court at Jonesboro.
Loyd had been accused of sexual assault in the second degree of a teenage female. Had he been convicted, Loyd faced up to 20 years imprisonment.
Loyd was defended by attorneys Zach Morrison of Lake City and Mark Rees of Jonesboro.
“My co-counsel, Mr. Rees, and I are pleased that 12 unbiased, impartial members of this community agreed with us, and found Maverick not guilty,” Morrison said in a news release. “We felt all along that the alleged victim was untruthful in the accusation and the evidence did not support the accusation at all. Justice has been served. We appreciate the time and careful consideration of the jurors.”
Morrison noted that jurors wrote at the bottom of their verdict form finding Loyd not guilty, “Lack of Evidence.”
“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the other criminal defense attorneys who offered their insight and opinion in trial preparations, including various members of the Arkansas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers …,” Morrison added on a Facebook post.
James T. Turnbow was the lead prosecutor on the case.
Loyd was originally also charged with rape, but that charge was dropped at the request of the state on Thursday.
On Nov. 20, 2019, Loyd’s mother Sherry contacted Jonesboro police Sgt. Brandon King and told him her son sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Sherry Loyd said in the affidavit that Maverick confessed to her that he had been having sex with the alleged victim over the past year.
Sherry Loyd testified at the trial that she has a form of dementia and can’t remember some things.
Codie Loyd, Loyd’s wife and a pre-K teacher at the time of the alleged incident, was charged with child maltreatment – second-degree failure to notify by mandated reporter, a Class C misdemeanor. She was found guilty in March 2020 and was fined $250, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.