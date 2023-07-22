BYLTHEVILLE — After a two-day trial, a Mississippi County jury found Jeremy Reed, 33, guilty of murder in the first degree Wednesday with an enhancement for the use of a firearm in the commission of the crime, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

Curtis Walker and Gina Nelson, deputy prosecuting attorneys in the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted Reed for the murder of Willie Wright on Aug. 20, 2020.