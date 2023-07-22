BYLTHEVILLE — After a two-day trial, a Mississippi County jury found Jeremy Reed, 33, guilty of murder in the first degree Wednesday with an enhancement for the use of a firearm in the commission of the crime, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.
Curtis Walker and Gina Nelson, deputy prosecuting attorneys in the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted Reed for the murder of Willie Wright on Aug. 20, 2020.
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Reed to 35 years imprisonment.
Reed was previously convicted in December 2008 of aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also convicted of aggravated robbery.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Curtis Walker said, “Evil only prevails when the good are silent. The good folks of Mississippi County, from the witnesses to the jury, refused to be silent and took a stand against the violence in our community with this verdict.”
