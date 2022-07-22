HARRISBURG — Cameron Dean Wray, 20, of Marked Tree, was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the 2020 beating death of an 87-year-old Marked Tree man.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Wray to 16 years’ imprisonment.
The jury retired to deliberate at 12:09 p.m. and returned at about 3:20 p.m. with a verdict of guilty to murder in the second degree and aggravated robbery.
On April, 16, 2020, law enforcement responded to a 911 call and proceeded to 103 Brigance Ave. in Marked Tree. Police and emergency service providers found Mack Rhoads bound and bludgeoned to death on his bedroom floor. An investigation led to the arrest of Jordan Alexander Ratton and Wray.
Rhoads was a former member of the Marked Tree City Council.
In 2021, Ratton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Thyer.
Martin Lilly and Jessica Thomason were the prosecutors for the state in the case against Wray. They thanked the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police and the FBI for their work.
Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman praised the deputy prosecutors: “We never met Mr. Rhoads. But we got to know him through his family. And we don’t doubt that they’ll never stop missing him. He suffered a violent and cruel death, but I’m pleased that Lilly and Thomason’s dedication and hard work achieved some degree of justice. And I’m thankful for their continued willingness to serve.”
Jonesboro attorney Ben Bristow represented Wray.
