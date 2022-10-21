JONESBORO — Charles A. Devine, 62, was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday evening for the Feb. 11, 2016, death of his wife Stacey. The first-degree murder trial went to the jury Thursday at about 1 p.m. and the verdict was returned approximately four hours later.
He received a 30-year sentence and a $15,000 fine. He will be eligible for parole after a quarter of time served and will receive credit for jail time served.
Stacey Devine’s body was discovered in a ditch on Feb. 12, 2016, near the intersection of Commerce and Pacific roads, by a man walking with his daughter and dog.
On Thursday, Dr. Stephen A. Erickson, a forensic pathology specialist for the State Crime Lab in Little Rock, testified that Stacey Devine had been strangled to death. In an autopsy presentation, Erickson showed where there had been hemorrhaging from the choking of the victim. Stacey Devine’s lips, eyes, eyelids and face showed signs of hemorrhaging. There was blood around her nose.
He also said the force of the choking broke a bone in the victim’s neck.
He said even after Stacey Devine lost consciousness the person who killed her had to have continued choking her to cause her death.
Erickson said the toxicology report showed no sign of alcohol or illicit drugs in Stacey Devine’s body.
He said he classified the death as a homicide by strangulation.
The prosecution’s case relied on circumstantial evidence, but Martin Lilly, deputy prosecuting attorney, told jurors it was a strong case.
He pointed to testimony on Wednesday from Eric Devlin, a computer and phone forensic examiner with Lone Star Forensic Group in Houston, Texas.
Devlin said JPD had sent Devine’s iPhone to him for an examination and he extracted text messages, call information and other data from the phone.
Devlin said he could determine the phone’s proximity to cell towers in the area. He said Devine’s phone was pinpointed in the area of the Devines’ house, where Stacey Devine’s car was found and near to where her body was discovered.
Friends of Stacey Devine testified earlier in the trial that she said she was going to leave Charles Devine.
Motions by the defense for the judge to make a directed verdict of not guilty were denied by Circuit Judge Chris Thyer.
In closing arguments, Lilly told the jurors, “I submit to you that he killed her between 1 and 3:30 p.m. (on Feb. 11, 2016).”
Lilly said Stacey told a friend over the phone while Charles was present that she was going to change her life insurance beneficiary. Lilly said Charles Devine tried to turn in the insurance policy days after Stacey Devine’s murder.
In his closing arguments, Bristow pointed out that Charles Devine was not arrested until three years after the murder. He pointed out that police must have probable cause to arrest someone for a crime.
He read the legal definition of circumstantial evidence and said the prosecution’s entire case was “based on the phone guy.”
He said there was no evidence for the prosecution’s allegations that Devine put a tracking device on Stacey’s cell phone where he could hear her calls and read text messages.
The jury could have found Devine guilty of first- or second-degree murder or acquitted him on the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.