JONESBORO — Charles A. Devine, 62, was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday evening for the Feb. 11, 2016, death of his wife Stacey. The first-degree murder trial went to the jury Thursday at about 1 p.m. and the verdict was returned approximately four hours later.

He received a 30-year sentence and a $15,000 fine. He will be eligible for parole after a quarter of time served and will receive credit for jail time served.

