HARRISBURG — A 38-year-old Harrisburg man was convicted by a Poinsett County jury Wednesday of two counts of rape, four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of sexual indecency with a child, according to a news release from the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Christopher McDermott, 38, was sentenced to prison for 40 years on each rape count, 20 years on each count of second-degree sexual assault and six years for sexual indecency with a child.
Jimmy Turnbow, managing deputy prosecuting attorney, and Adam Holman, deputy prosecuting attorney, prosecuted McDermott.
The two-day jury trial concluded Wednesday.
“I am very grateful to the jury who sat through heart-breaking testimony. The jury’s message is clear – Poinsett County citizens will not tolerate child abuse,” Turnbow said.
Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Sonia F. Hagood said, “I am proud of Deputy Turnbow and Deputy Holman’s hard work and effort to get justice for this young victim. We are also grateful for the jurors who took time out of their lives to serve. The 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will not tolerate child abuse and will continue to work hard to bring child predators to justice.”
In January 2021, a report was made to the Harrisburg Police Department that alleged McDermott sexually assaulted a female victim on numerous occasions from the time she was in the fifth grade through the seventh grade.
The Harrisburg Police Department handled the criminal investigation.
A forensic interview and sexual assault exam were conducted at the Child Advocacy Center in Jonesboro.
