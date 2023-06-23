HARRISBURG — A 38-year-old Harrisburg man was convicted by a Poinsett County jury Wednesday of two counts of rape, four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of sexual indecency with a child, according to a news release from the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Christopher McDermott, 38, was sentenced to prison for 40 years on each rape count, 20 years on each count of second-degree sexual assault and six years for sexual indecency with a child.