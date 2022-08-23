JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court reappointed Kris Richardson to the Craighead County Law Library Board and passed several financial ordinances on Monday night at the Craighead County Annex in Jonesboro.
Richardson would have completed his first term on Friday.
With the approval of the resolution he will now begin his second five-year term on the Craighead County Law Library Board on Saturday, with this term set to expire on August 27, 2027.
The court also passed four financial ordinances to transfer funds to different accounts and adjust the county budget.
All ordinances passed without discussion.
The first appropriation ordinance was passed to amend the 2022 Annual Operating Budget to add Fund 2999, Dept 0200, FY23 State Hazard Mitigation Grant fund for CR 342, in order to transfer state grant monies that have become available to Craighead County through the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management for installing a box culvert with 75/25 matching funds.
According to the ordinance, $48,676.75 was appropriated into the fund for installing a box culvert for County Road 342 in order to better enhance drainage to prevent future flooding and washouts, reduce flood risk to existing homes, allow for future development and prevent repetitive costly maintenance and repair issues.
The appropriated funds included $36,507.56 in state grant funds and $12,169.19 in matching funds from the county.
Next up was an appropriation ordinance that appropriated $49,188 to Fund 3534, Dept 0414, FY22 Supplemental Juvenile Court Grant fund in order to pay Juvenile Court employees hazardous duty and incentive pay for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was done by amending the budget to add to the supplemental fund, which includes $40,000 in grant monies that were awarded by the Administrative Office of the Courts. The ordinance also authorized the Craighead County treasurer to transfer the additional funds of $9,188 to pay for FICA and Medicare (7.65 percent) and retirement (15.32 percent) from Fund 1000, County General, in order to cover the costs associated with the grant funds.
Justices also approved an appropriation ordinance that amended the county operating budget to add full-time law enforcement officer salary stipends in accordance with Act 224 of the 2022 Fiscal Session of Arkansas Legislature.
Act 224 authorized the payment of a $5,000 stipend to each eligible full-time law enforcement officer for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, as well as their employer’s share of FICA and Medicare taxes.
The State of Arkansas provided Craighead County with $204,535 in funds for the stipends on Aug. 16.
The amendment increased the amount appropriated for the Sheriff’s Department budget by $215,197.50.
This ordinance also increased the amount appropriated for the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney’s budget by $6,148.50; the Circuit Clerk’s budget by $12,297; and the County Jail’s budget by $6,148.50.
The last appropriation ordinance amended the 2022 Annual Operating Budget to authorize the transfer of $10,000,000 from Fund 3046, American Rescue Plan Fund to Fund 1006, ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund, for the standard deduction of revenue loss allowed.
It also appropriated $10,011,000 in Fund 3046, Dept 0116, American Rescue Plan fund for spending the U.S. Treasury funds according to the guidelines set out in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
These funds, totaling $21.4 million, were made available through the Federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which can only be used in accordance with guidelines issued by the U.S. Treasury.
Although the ordinance passed without discussion, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day clarified that this was just another ordinance to ensure the paper trail showed that the money will be spent correctly as they had received an updated email on how the money could be spent.
He said next they will be working on what types of projects the funds should be spent on.
