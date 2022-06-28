JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met for the third and final reading of three ordinances as well as passing three new appropriation ordinances and two resolutions Monday at the Craighead County Annex.
The only discussion involved the resolution to approve a grant application to Arkansas Transportation Alternatives Program.
According to the resolution, county officials understand Federal Aid Recreational Trails Program Funds are available at 80 percent federal participation and 20 percent local match to create Craighead County’s portion of the Crowley’s Ridge Gravel Trail, a proposed trail from the state line near Piggott to Marianna. It also states that this project, using federal funding, will be open and available for use by the general public and maintained by the county for the life of the project.
While Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the resolution was just to get the court’s approval to apply for the grant and didn’t necessarily mean the county would accept the grant, Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook still opposed the resolution.
“Why would we want to spend so much money on a bicycle trail?” Cook asked, noting the county was already spending money on other projects, such as the new water heater at the detention center, this year.
Day explained that if the county is approved for the grant, the project would still have to go in front of the full court for final approval. He said the trail would be good for tourism and the county’s cost should be a little less than $40,000.
Cook said without an actual dollar amount on the cost of the trail project, he wasn’t comfortable with the resolution.
JP Steve Cline reiterated that the resolution was just to apply for the grant and even if the county receives the grant, it doesn’t have to accept if the cost is considered too high.
JP Josh Longmire inquired how the trails would run and if they would affect properties. Day said all the trails would use the county roads along Arkansas 141, from Lake Frierson south to the Old Military Road.
After passing the resolution, the county will now apply for the grant.
If the county receives the grant and chooses to continue with the project, it will take part in a Crowley’s Ridge Trail project along with other counties along Crowley’s Ridge to become part of the Arkansas Delta Trail Network. The Crowley’s Ridge Trail will strategically link historic routes and communities utilizing existing infrastructure, such as county gravel roads and public lands to connect the trails from Piggott to Marianna.
If the county chooses to participate, according to the resolution, it will participate in accordance with its designated responsibility, including maintenance of this project.
Other items passed include:
The third reading of an ordinance to adopt Base Level Engineering Studies.
The third reading of an ordinance updating Employment Policy for Military Leave.
The third reading of an ordinance establishing $5,000 minimum cost amount per item purchased to be recorded as a fixed asset.
An appropriation ordinance for Fund 3548, FY22 Arkansas Rural Community Grant for the Southridge Fire Department.
An appropriation ordinance to add a temporary full-time juvenile supervisor position to allow transition to a new juvenile supervisor.
An appropriation ordinance to add Fund 3535, CY22 Accountability Court Grant, Adult Drug Court.
A resolution to appoint Richard Schwartz to the Valley View Fire Board.
Day announced that the county has received a $93,000 Arkansas Historic Preservation Grant to fix the Craighead County Courthouse roof.
Day said the courthouse has needed the new roof for a while and he thanked Craighead County Administrator Lisa Lawrence for writing the grant this year.
“Lisa did a great job writing the grant,” he said, noting that the county had been trying for the grant for the last couple years and had hired people to write the grants, but Lawrence had taken it upon herself to do it this year.
