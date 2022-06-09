JONESBORO — Lawyers seeking seeking to learn why so many people were denied unemployment compensation during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic are entitled to the documents they requested under the state’s Freedom of Information Act, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a 5-2 decision.
Jonesboro-based Legal Aid of Arkansas filed a complaint Feb. 18, 2021, against the Division of Workforce Services in Pulaski County Circuit Court, months after requesting the information.
Trevor Howard, the lead attorney for Legal Aid, a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal services to the poor, said it’s been a long fight to get the information.
“It actually began back in 2020 when we had dozens of people calling us weekly experiencing long delays in processing of their unemployment benefit claims,” Howard told The Sun. “We eventually learned that the agency implemented a new algorithm to process unemployment benefit claims and it was wrongfully flagging thousands of applications daily, leading to delays as long as six months to over one year for benefits.”
He said some clients didn’t receive their benefits until early this year.
“This was hard on our clients because they were unsure how they were going to buy food, pay rent, or cover other bills after unexpectedly losing their income during the pandemic,” Howard said. “We sought this information to try and learn what was causing so many issues. Thankfully, now we are hopeful that we will get some answers. This decision is important because it helps ensure transparency in how algorithms and other technology are utilized in these vital social safety net programs.”
The information Legal Aid sought totaled more than 40,000 pages, which had to be printed out, with personal information redacted. However, in April 2021, Legal Aid said in the 6,000 pages produced at that point, DWS had redacted information that did not identify individual claimants or expose protected employee data. Rather, Legal Aid argued that DWS had redacted information about algorithms, or factors, that the agency uses in its processes to determine benefit eligibility. According to Legal Aid, when it communicated its concerns to DWS, the agency responded that disclosing the redacted information would allow “bad actors” to gain financially to the detriment of DWS and valid claimants.
The state agency sought to exclude the information, citing a law enforcement exemption for investigations. The agency indicated the bad actors were under federal investigation, and release of the information could harm that investigation.
But Judge Timothy Fox agreed with Legal Aid that Workforce Services is not a law enforcement agency.
The case had been on appeal since July 28, 2021, when Fox ordered release of all the information Legal Aid had requested. The order specified that the information could only be viewed by the attorneys and not shared with anyone else.
Two justices disagreed with the decision.
Justice Barbara Webb argued that even Fox conceded that the information should not be released to the general public because of the sensitivity of the the data.
“The algorithm is used only when an investigation is underway, and it has no purpose outside an ongoing investigation into fraudulent activity,” Webb wrote. “The legislature tasked DWS with investigating activities that harm the public and the majority hamstrings the agency by releasing the tools they use to investigate those activities to the public. The effect of the majority’s holding will result in more fraudulent claims being paid.”
Justice Shawn A. Womack dissented, citing sovereign immunity. Sovereign immunity means the state can’t be sued.
