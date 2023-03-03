HARRISBURG — The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, the FBI, the Harrisburg Police Department and the Arkansas State Police are investigating a crime involving suspicious activities with explosives, according to a news release from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.
A juvenile was arrested Tuesday and is currently held in a juvenile detention facility.
The suspect is being held on suspicion of Criminal Acts Involving Explosives.The juvenile was arrested at Harrisburg High School.
Poinsett County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally said Thursday that the age and sex of the suspect is not currently being released because the investigation is ongoing. The juvenile is being questioned by detectives and a probable cause hearing is expected to be held today in Craighead County Juvenile Circuit Court, Lally said.
According to the sheriff’s office, “The student was not in possession of explosives at the school. A search warrant was executed at the student’s residence. Students at the Harrisburg School District were not in danger. The Harrisburg School District, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrisburg Police Department worked closely together to make sure everyone was safe.”
All school safety protocols were followed by the school and law enforcement, according to the press release. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident.
