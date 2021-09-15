JONESBORO — A 10-year-old girl and her 9-year-old sister reported Wednesday that they had been sexually assaulted, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The girls’ father went to the Craighead County Detention Center to report the assault. Two suspects were listed as a 18- to 19-year-old male and a 14- to 16-year-old male, according to the report.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
The owner of a business told police Tuesday he dropped off a trailer to be repaired at a business in April in the 8400 block of CW Post Road. When he recently remembered he had dropped it off, he went to pick it up but it wasn’t there, he told police.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday that he was scammed by a man pretending to be an Arkansas State University professor. The victim said he lost $5,870.
Two truck windows were broken out overnight Monday in the 1800 block of East Parker Road. Stolen was a push air blower valued at $2,500.
