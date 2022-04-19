JONESBORO — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the shooting death Monday night of another teen.
Keith Chrestman, prosecutor for the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead County, has indicated the suspect will be tried as an adult.
According to limited information released by the Jonesboro Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at 1508 French St.
Because juveniles were involved in the reported crime, no names have been released.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and according to police, he died shortly after an ambulance took him to a local hospital.
The suspect in the incident surrendered at the police station at around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
The heavily redacted incident report made public Tuesday indicated there were five witnesses at the scene ranging from 14 to 70 years of age.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.