JONESBORO — David D. Jewell’s bad luck continued Tuesday.
Jewell, who was convicted of murdering his wife last month and given a 32-year prison sentence, was the victim of someone trying to cash a forged check in his name at the Regions Bank, 2400 E. Highland Drive.
Jewell remains in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting transfer to state prison.
Police arrested Gwyna Gay Bond, 23, of 321 Southard St., Bay, on suspicion of second-degree forgery.
In other JPD reports:
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of Eastbrook Circle. A Taurus 9 mm pistol, valued at $400, and a holder valued at $50 were stolen.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into Tuesday in the 2500 block of Evie Lane. The victim reported $300 in cash and a driver’s license were taken.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday that her 32-year-old boyfriend assaulted her. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Dana Street on Tuesday morning. No arrest had been made as of Wednesday morning.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman told police at 26-year-old male picked up a 6-year-old boy by the neck and choked him. The incident occurred Tuesday night in the 2700 block of Curtview Drive.
