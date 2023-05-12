JONESBORO — Commercial flights from Jonesboro to Nashville will continue, despite a recommendation from Southern Airways to move all flights to St. Louis.
In a special meeting, the Jonesboro Municipal Airport Commission rejected the request on a 4-0 vote.
Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer for Southern Airways, said many passengers trying to make connecting flights at the Nashville airport have been left stranded because of delays on Southwest Airline flights.
“And they get angry about it,” Cestari said of passengers. “Because we’re not the cause of the problem, but now they’re standing there, saying ‘How do I get to Jonesboro.’ Well the flight left two hours ago.”
Cestari didn’t provide the number of customers who had been stranded in Nashville.
Southern Airways acquired Air Choice One, the St. Louis-based airline that had served Jonesboro since 2012 under a federally-subsidized contract.
The Federal Aviation Administration approved a new schedule in 2022, with 12 flights to St. Louis and six flights to Nashville. Those flights to Nashville began in March 2022.
While a higher percentage of seats to Nashville are filled than those flights to St. Louis, Cestari said Southern Airways doesn’t have any other operations out of Nashville and no technical support there.
“We don’t have any parts, we don’t have any pilots, we don’t have any planes,” he said. “St. Louis, we have a maintenance base.”
Cestari said Southwest flights have been less reliable since November, though he said the problem has improved somewhat in the past couple of months.
Commission member Davy Carter said Jonesboro-area residents want the Nashville flights.
“And I’ll just be blunt: I’m not buying these reasons why you want to do it,” Carter said of the suggestion to consolidate all flights back to St. Louis. “ … I am 100 percent against canceling.”
Commission member Brian Winters agreed.
“We’re sitting here trying to serve this airport and this community. I don’t know why we would cancel a flight that’s utilized more often load-factor,” Winters said.
Cestari countered that it’s a reliability factor.
“If you’re willing to trade that off because you want to have Nashville on the map, just be prepared for the irate customers, because we can’t get them here. We can’t get them here,” Cestari said.
Cestari said Southern may have to post a disclaimer warning Jonesboro passengers that Southwest delays may prevent them getting back to Jonesboro.
Carter said he understands that argument, but Southern knew about the Nashville flights when it took over Air Choice One.
“I’m assuming you did due diligence and knew that contract was there and it was important to us to establish that route in the first place,” Carter said. “And to come in after a year and take it away.”
“I don’t see it as taking it away, sir,” Cestari replied. We change hubs all the time ... We’re not taking anything away. We’re adapting to market conditions.”
