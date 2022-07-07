JONESBORO — Neighbors of a vacant house on Haltom Street were subjected to the sounds of explosions Wednesday.
It wasn’t Fourth of July fireworks.
The Jonesboro Police Department’s SWAT team was conducting a training exercise in which explosives were used to create breaches in the house that team members could use to enter the building, Police Chief Rick Elliott said Thursday.
The team, which comprises about 18 members, were led by their commander, Lt. Trey Dupuy, in creating the breaches of the house, Elliott said.
“We have six certified breachers, all trained in using explosives for breaching techniques for doors and walls,” he said.
Elliott said different levels of explosives are used, depending on the target. Explosives used to breach a locked door would use less than an explosive to create a hole in a wall.
The department uses properties that have been condemned after they obtain permission from the owners to conduct the exercises, Elliott said.
During Wednesday’s training session, he said officers received classroom training in the morning and performed outside activities from 1-4:30 p.m.
Officers are equipped with ear plugs and eye protection because they are near the site of the explosions used in the exercises. They also wear body armor.
With temperatures at 100 degrees, he said SWAT team members had to keep hydrating with water. Some members carry up to 50 pounds of equipment and bullet-proof vests also increase body temperatures for police officers.
Elliott said the department has three medical doctors who volunteer to help out.
“We don’t need anybody overheating,” he said. “Most officers keep water in their vehicle and we keep bottled water available.”
Elliott said several stores in the city will give an officer a bottle of water as their way of supporting the department and its officers.
He said the team typically conducts two training sessions a month. Team membership is voluntary, and members aren’t paid for the time that they train. However, if the team is called into the field for an emergency, members are paid for their time.
Elliott said the team is utilized in several scenarios, including high-risk arrest warrants for those accused of violent crimes and arresting suspected sex offenders.
Another situation the SWAT team responds to is when someone is barricaded and refuses to surrender. In those cases a negotiation team is summoned to try to get the suspect to surrender and the SWAT team provides support.
On Dec. 10, 2015, Brad Bartelt drove his green truck to Arkansas State University armed with a loaded shotgun, a gas can and a propane tank. He shouted at students to leave the area, and he called the Jonesboro’s 911 dispatch center to alert police.
Elliott said he was one of the first JPD officers on the scene. He said the SWAT team was called in and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office sent its armored vehicle in for support.
That situation ended with Bartelt surrendering peaceably.
“They’re ready to respond 24/7,” Elliott said.
He stressed negotiation skills are crucial for all officers, particularly those in patrol, negotiation team members, the SWAT team and other members of the Criminal Investigation Division.
As far as the training, Elliott said those exercises are necessary.
“It’s import our teams stay sharp using refresher training for active shooting situations,” he said.
