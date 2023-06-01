ALBANY, Ore. — Dr. Kelly G. Batey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Albany, Ore. Kelly was born to mom and dad, Ann and Norman Batey, and sister, Leigha, on May 25, 1979.

He was baptized on June 3, 1979, confirmed on Palm Sunday 1993, and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Paragould. Kelly graduated as an honor graduate from Ridgecrest High School in Paragould in 1997. He competed and excelled in youth sports, was a multiple letter winner at Ridgecrest in soccer, baseball, football, and basketball, and played three years of American Legion baseball.