ALBANY, Ore. — Dr. Kelly G. Batey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Albany, Ore. Kelly was born to mom and dad, Ann and Norman Batey, and sister, Leigha, on May 25, 1979.
He was baptized on June 3, 1979, confirmed on Palm Sunday 1993, and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Paragould. Kelly graduated as an honor graduate from Ridgecrest High School in Paragould in 1997. He competed and excelled in youth sports, was a multiple letter winner at Ridgecrest in soccer, baseball, football, and basketball, and played three years of American Legion baseball.
Kelly continued his athletic passion by playing soccer at Williams Baptist University where he received the first soccer scholarship offered by the school. After playing four years, he served the soccer program as the assistant coach for one season. He became a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and graduated from Williams with a bachelor of science degree in biology in 2002.
He began his optometry career working for Drs. Herman L. Tacker, Gary G. Nance and Bradley N. Hines at the Optometry Group in Memphis. Their help was never forgotten. He received his doctor of optometry degree at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis in 2007 and worked in Paragould for Dr. Angela Howell serving many of his hometown friends. He and Dr. Stephanie N. Emmert were married in 2009 and in 2011 established Riverview Eyecare in Albany, Ore. With their hard work it quickly grew and is a very successful optometry practice today. Their Oregon family includes Olive and Lucy, two of the cutest and loving dogs you’ll see, and Stephanie’s loving family, Arlen, Cathie, Ben, Amanda, Cooper, Everly, Mary Ann and Mable.
As an adult, Kelly’s athletic interests became focused on golf, playing at Spring Hill, taking weekend trips to Bandon Dunes and other courses, attending the Masters and U.S. Open tournaments, and following the Razorbacks (hard to do in Oregon). He also was focused on completing the renovation of their home and outdoor cooking project (got it done!). He and Stephanie loved to travel and made memorable trips to Disney World, Hawaii, Utah, Europe, Greece, Turkey, Egypt and other destinations. Kelly was preceded in death by his grandparents, Irene and Mack Lewis and Emma Jean and Norman Cole, and uncle, Bill Lewis.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Dr. Stephanie Emmert; parents, Norman and Ann Batey; sister, Leigha (Shawn) Roleson; nieces, Brittian Roleson, Reese Roleson and Micah Roleson; aunts and uncle, Mary Lewis and Rita and Tom Smalling; cousins, Jaime (Shannon) Freeman and Jacob (Nikki) Smalling; great-nephews and nieces, Sam Freeman, Maggie Freeman, Emily Smalling, Tyler Smalling and Logan (Savannah) Smalling; and many cousins and friends.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Paragould. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kirk Neugebauer officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Patrick Arthurs, Dr. Justin Beavers, Jake Bland, Jay Boone, Kris Boozer, Todd Boyd, Rick Braden, Brian Brightwell, Kayce Brown, Tim Brown, Kekoa Cox, Rusty Crafton, Ryan Denno, Ben Emmert, Casey Faulkner, Brandon Ferguson, Shannon Freeman, Brent S. Gambill, Steve Gambill, Trey Harding, Jeremy Heath, TJ Hedge, Dr. Bradley N. Hines, John Del Hollis, Jason Hood, Dr. Isaac Howard, Dr. Angela Howell, Kyle Jackson, Michael Legate, Sergio Lemos, Chris McIlravy, Shawn McIlravy, Andy McPherson, Steven Murray, Dr. Gary G. Nance, Brent Phillips, Dr. Brent Reddick, Brooks Russell, Burt Samples, Ian Sands, Bill Schatzley, Jonathan Sharpe, Jacob Smalling, Brian Smiley, Dr. Chad Smith, Dr. Herman L. Tacker, Bryan Thompson, Justin Threlkeld, Brett Tritch, Matthew Voight, Harold Watson, Dr. Casey Wells and Brock Wooldridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kelly may be made in support of Uveal Melanoma Research at Jefferson’s Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. Please donate online to jefferson.edu/supportuvealmelanoma and select the button next to where it says “make your gift a tribute” and write in Dr. Kelly Batey. Checks can be made payable to “Jefferson.” Please note “In memory of Dr. Kelly Batey” in the memo line and mail to: Jefferson, Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. Ninth St., Suite 600, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107.
Memorials in honor of Kelly may also be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 829 W. Kingshighway, Paragould 72450.
