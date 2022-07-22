The Brian Kelly family, which owns and operates Quality Gladiolus Gardens, has been named the 2022 Craighead County Farm Family of the year.
The Kelly family has been growing and selling nursery stock, vegetables, row crops, cut flowers and other specialty crop items for 100 years.
“I accepted this award to honor my family,” Brian said. “Mainly, it is to honor all the hard work my family has put into the farm over the years.”
The farm was established in 1922 by Brian’s great-grandfather, Edwin C. Roy with the help of his son and his son’s wife, Chester and Luella Sirois.
According to Kelly, the family also operated a wholesale flower operation which supplied most of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri with fresh flowers, floral supplies and other items for the floral trade, but that operation was sold when his grandparents retired.
For several years Quality Gladiolus Gardens was a large commercial grower of Cannas as well, Kelly said. They sold bulbs to most of the United States and several other countries.
“I guess you could say I was born into farming,” Kelly said. “My earliest memories all center around the farm.”
“I can remember carrying flowers for my dad when the bunches were almost as big as me, and driving equipment that I would have to stand up to reach the pedals,” he smiled.
In 2003, Brian continued the family tradition when he and his parents, Kent and Bonnie Kelly, took over the business.
However, Kent and Bonnie were ready to retire at that time as well, so Brian called his family together to help him make the decision of what to do with the farm.
After discussing it with his family, they decided they would sell the commercial part of the business and Brian would take over the farm.
Now Brian finds himself with quite a workload, as his wife and children have other jobs.
“My wife, Michelle, has worked for Fowler Foods for several years,” Brian said, explaining that although his family helps when they can, he has to bare the majority of the load himself due to their hectic schedules.
The Kellys have two grown children and five, soon to be six, grandchildren, he said, noting that his grandkids attend Nettleton and Valley View Public Schools and are involved with sports and other school activities.
Three grandchildren, Acelen Hart, Tripp Hart and Anisten Kinnard, are by their daughter Charla Kinnard, who teaches and coaches at Nettleton High School while her husband, Reece Kinnard, works for the Jonesboro Police Department.
They have two more grandchildren, Phoenix Kelly and Creed Kelly, and another on the way, by their son, Kyle Kelly, who is a first responder for the Jonesboro Fire Department. His wife, Meredith Kelly, works for Jonesboro Bearing Supply.
Brian has found time for other activities over the years, such as coaching his daughter’s softball team, which was the first team in the area to compete in girls fast-pitch softball; and serving as Jonesboro Softball Association League coordinator and age league representative for several years. He also serves as specialty crops representative on the Craighead County Farm Bureau Board and is a member of Nettleton Baptist Church.
However, he has had to devote most of his time to his family farm, but he doesn’t mind.
“It’s all I know,” he laughed, noting that his granddaughter, Acelen, is quite a bit of help on Saturdays at the Judd Hill Farmers Market, “when she doesn’t have a ballgame.” His grandsons are still a little too young to do much, but he hopes they will help him some too in the future.
Although Kelly lives in Jonesboro, he said his farm is actually located in south Bay on the right just past the city limits sign.
The farm consists of a small shop, pole barn, small greenhouse, muscadine and grape supports and fruit trees on the south end of the property, plus a 10- or 11-acre pond.
It’s no wonder the farm has been such a success with its variety of crops including tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, blackberries, figs and muscadines; as well as, gladiolus, zinnias, celosia and sunflowers.
Although some flowers are sold to individuals for weddings, banquets, etc., Kelly’s sunflowers, zinnia, celosia and gladiolus are all cut and delivered to local shops in Jonesboro and Trumann, twice a week.
Plus you can find him selling his flowers every Tuesday and Saturday at the Judd Hill Farmers’ Market, formerly the ASU Regional Farmers’ Market, in Jonesboro, where he also sells all his vegetables, fruits and berries which he has freshly harvested.
“My goal is to provide the best, freshest quality product that I can,” Kelly said. “The flowers that I cut for the local flower shops are all cut the same morning that I deliver them. Plus, flowers and vegetables for the markets are all harvested within 24 to 36 hours of sale.”
“I personally do not carry-over or hold marketable product from one market day to the next,” he explained. “All unsold produce and flowers are donated to local people such as neighbors, churches or food banks.”
Kelly noted he also wants to provide an opportunity for his grandkids to experience the same feeling of accomplishment when growing and harvesting their own food, as well as passing along some growing tips and hints through social media.
“Over the years, our farming operation was so specialized to what we needed that we have built, invented or modified most of our planting and harvesting equipment,” Kelly said.
Kelly has also employed special practices to protect the environment and help in conservation of soil, water and energy.
“A large portion of my business depends on the pollination of plants from bees,” he said. “As a result of this, the majority of my pesticide applications occur before or after times of high bee activity.”
He also waters his crops via a well, which is achieved with a directional rain gun that allows him to set the desired application area thereby reducing excess water usage. While ground preparation is done with tractors, the majority of the planting and harvesting is done by hand.
“As I get older, I realize that the pace I am going won’t last forever,” he sighed. “Each year, I tell myself to slow down or cut back but that hasn’t happened yet. Hopefully one or more of the grandkids has an interest in continuing the long legacy of the farming operation. We will see.”
