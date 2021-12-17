BROOKLAND — There has been a change in administration at the Brookland School District as George Kennedy becomes interim superintendent.
Kennedy has both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in education from the University of Arkansas and a post-master’s certificate in special education from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
This is not his first time serving as a superintendent, he said.
Kennedy said he has more then 35 years of experience in education, having been a school teacher for 15 years, a principal for 12 years and a superintendent for seven years, all in Arkansas, before accepting the assistant superintendent position in July.
He served as superintendent at both the Des Arc and Foreman school districts.
“It has been fast and furious, but I am loving,” Kennedy said Friday, noting that Brookland is a much bigger school than the Des Arc and Foreman districts.
He said he is considering applying for the superintendent position but that he was really enjoying the assistant position, so he hadn’t decided just yet.
“I really enjoyed teaching and learning, so I found being a teacher and principal the most fun honestly,” Kennedy said. “I miss being around the kids. They make for a lot more laughs.”
However, he said he is glad to be doing what he is doing, even though it is more the business side of education. He is filling both roles of superintendent and assistant superintendent.
“My main goal is to do a good job for the district,” Kennedy said, “doing what the staff and the students need. We have a great school and the area is growing so quickly, so it is a challenge to keep up the facility.”
Kennedy replaces former superintendent Kieth McDaniel after the school board decided McDaniel should step down at a recent school board meeting.
Kennedy said he was unsure about why the decision was made and that he didn’t know much about McDaniel’s history since he has only been with the district for six months.
Kennedy said he knows that McDaniel is still employed as a consultant until June 30. He added that the school board has begun the search for a permanent replacement and is accepting applications.
McDaniel had been under investigation by the Arkansas Department of Education earlier this year, when details about questionable incidents at the school came out after a 2020 audit.
Incidents included the use of school equipment for personal use, discontinued inventory items being given to school employees without the district following proper protocol and parts off decommissioned buses being given to friends of school employees.
After a meeting in February the school board decided to place McDaniel on a school improvement plan until June of this year, after a motion to terminate his contract failed.
