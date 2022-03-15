Kenz excels at music with 'go for it' attitude

MaKenzie Mitchell performs music under the name Kenz. It’s not just a stage name, it’s what her grandmother, Tereasa Mitchell, has called her since she was little.
The 18-year-old Crowley’s Ridge Academy senior is set to graduate in May. She plans to attend Freed-Hardeman University and major in English, but music will continue to be a big part of her life. She’s thinking about minoring in music.
“I always really liked music,” she said. “I listened to it a lot growing up, and going to church I heard a lot of singing all the time.”
She took piano lessons, and then started learning guitar at age 12, at the suggestion of her grandmother.
“Things just kind of went from there,” Kenz said.
Those things have included several performances in front of live audiences. Around the age of 13, Kenz began performing shows with Sand Creek, the Greene County 4-H performing arts group.
She’s played at the Hard Rock Cafe on Beale Street in Memphis a few times with School of Rock Memphis, and she’s performed at various area fund-raisers, the local Relay for Life event for the American Cancer Society, also the Dixon Gallery & Gardens in Memphis, the Get Downtown Festival in Paragould, and she’s performed a couple of times at the Collins Theatre in downtown Paragould.
There’s an upcoming show scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Collins Theatre where she’s set to perform with Allen Wooldridge and B Money and The Preacher Man.
She acknowledges several area people who have helped her learn music and performing. She said Lori Dial has helped her with singing, and Wooldridge has helped her with guitar, and Gary Cremeens (The Preacher Man) she said has helped her with stage presence. Kenz attends Cremeens’ church, Hillcrest Church of Christ in Paragould.
Even with several experiences playing live, musicians still get nervous before performing. It’s just part of it. “If you don’t get at least a little nervous then you probably don’t care as much as you should,” Kenz said.
And even though Kenz is visually impaired, she hasn’t allowed it to stop her from doing what she loves.
“It has been a challenge,” she said. “There’s certain things I just can’t do. I’ve got a set list so big that we could probably put it at the very back of the auditorium and my bandmates could see it. We put it on poster board.”
On the other hand, she notes that her hearing is really good.
“That might be why I’ve always gravitated toward music,” Kenz said. “Because you don’t have to see it to enjoy it, you can just hear it. But I’ve been able to overcome not being able to see as well as others pretty well in my opinion.”
Lately she’s been listening to a lot of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Ray Vaughan and The Secret Sisters. In the meantime, Kenz is working on writing her own songs.
She is inspired by all types of music, and she inspires others with her music and determination.
“If you like something and you think it might be something you want to do, go for it. There’s really not much stopping you,” Kenz said. “If you want to sing, or you want to play an instrument, or you want to play a sport, or anything like that, just go for it. It’s all learned. You can learn to do it if you put your mind to it and you try. It takes some time but you’ll get there.”
