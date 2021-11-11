JONESBORO — The 2021 Veterans Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Jonesboro, and the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation invites all veterans, family and friends of veterans to help celebrate the events.
This year’s theme is “Saluting our Craighead County Veterans.”
G.W. Henson of Bono, an 89-year-old Korean-Vietnam veteran, will serve as the grand marshal for the parade.
The CCVMF-sponsored parade is to honor veterans who have served the country in years past, for those who are serving now and for the men and women in training today in university and high school ROTC/JROTC units. All veterans for all wars are to be honored at this year’s Veterans Parade.
On Friday, the Greene County Tech JROTC commanded by Col Ed Tanner will start activities by holding the 24-hour vigil at the Craighead County Courthouse, guarding the Doughboy statue from 11 a.m. until 3 pm.
Lt. Colonel Brian Mason, treasurer of the CCVMF, will be this year’s emcee for the parade ceremony starting after the Veterans Parade. Cmdr. W. Danny Honnoll, Sons of the American Legion, will emcee this year’s parade.
Marvin Jumper said, “This a big event for Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas. Most communities do not have a large event to honor their veterans.”
The CCVMF suggests that family and friends of World War II veterans make a sign, place the sign on a pickup truck or car and give a WWII veteran a ride in this year’s parade.
This year’s veterans bricks were placed on the north side of Washington Avenue side of courthouse. The bricks honor Herman Rouse, Korean War, Vietnam War; Randal F. Green, SGT USAF; Ernest Millsap, SP4 U.S. Army; Timothy Norman, CPT 875th EN BN, Iraq; and Timothy Norman, Lt. Colonel Ret. U.S. Army.
A new section of the monument specifically reserved for service personnel that died, Dec. 7-8 1941. The first brick honors: 1st Craighead casualties WWII USS Arizona S1C Gene Hardin USS Arizona; and S1C Charles Sevier USS Arizona. Hardin and Sevier’s remains are still on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor. This section is behind the Doughboy statue at the Courthouse.
Anyone with questions about the Veterans Parade or want to take part in this year’s parade call Jumper at 870-761-2735. If you would like to march or have a float in this year’s parade go to: http://www.craigheadcountyveterans.org/, click on the words “Veterans Day” and then fill out the form with your group’s information.
A live stream of the parade, including the speakers and program afterward, can be watched at www.facebook.com/soncommedia.
The Jonesboro Fire Department will be placing a large American Flag at the corners of Washington Avenue and Main Street on Saturday to honor all veterans, Fire Chief Kevin Miller said. The Jonesboro Police Department will do the honors with the Jonesboro Honor Guard firing three volleys in honor of all veterans.
If you want to help with any of the events on Veterans Day weekend, contact Jumper at 870-761-2735.
There are no fees for parade entries, and the only stipulation is that for safety reasons, no entry should throw candy or objects from floats or vehicles.
