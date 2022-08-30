JONESBORO — A video on TikTok showing how to steal some models of Kias and Hyundais using only a screwdriver and a USB charging cord has those cars being stolen, or attempted stolen, at a skyrocketing rate.
The video shows how removing the cover to the steering column and plugging in the USB charging cord can start Kias and Hyundais that use a regular key. The procedure doesn’t work on vehicles that require a key fob.
This nationwide trend has made its way to Jonesboro.
According to Jonesboro police reports, the following thefts or attempted thefts are among those that have been reported:
Saturday morning, Kia Forte, damage to steering column and ignition, 3700 block of South Caraway Road.
Friday afternoon, Hyundai Sonata, steering column broken, 2000 block of Wilkins Avenue.
On Aug. 22, Kia Rio, steering column was opened and started without a key, 208 Front St., three juveniles were arrested.
On Aug. 21, Kia Soul, damage to steering column and ignition, 1700 block of Latourette Drive.
On Aug. 18, Hyundai Elantra, three juvenile suspects, from the 3600 block of Stadium Boulevard.
On Aug. 18, seven vehicles – two Kia Sorrentos, three Kia Optimas and two Kia Souls – all with damage to the steering columns from 3300 block of Stadium Boulevard.
On Aug. 17, Kia Sorrento, from 3300 block of Stadium Boulevard.
On Aug. 7, Kia Sorrento, attempt to steal from 1200 block of Olive Street with damage to steering column.
Detective Brian Arnold of the Jonesboro police said Tuesday that he hopes the arrests of the three juveniles will help tamp down the thefts.
“I can’t say the arrests have slowed it down or not,” he said. “Hopefully it’s done and we can get along with our lives.
“It’s crazy what they’re doing.”
According to Axios.com, Detroit had 111 Kias stolen in July and 22 in the first nine days of August, per its police department. That’s up from 23 in June and 11 or fewer in all previous months of 2022.
Charlotte, N.C., police report 156 Kia and Hyundai thefts since June 20, a 346 percent increase from 35 incidents in the same time frame last year.
Per the NICB’s 2021 Hot Wheels report, seven of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Wisconsin were Kias or Hyundais. But none of those vehicles made the top 10 in the state in the 2020 report.
In a statement from James Bell, corporate communications director for Kia USA:
“Kia America remains concerned about the increase in auto thefts of a subset of Kia vehicles. It is unfortunate that criminals are using social media to target vehicles without engine immobilizers in a coordinated effort. All of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.
“While no car can be made theft-proof, criminals are seeking vehicles solely equipped with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition system. The majority of Kia vehicles in the United States are equipped with a key fob and “push-button-to-start” system, making them more difficult to steal. All 2022 Kia models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the model year or as a running change.
“Kia America has provided steering wheel lock devices at no cost to law enforcement in affected areas to deter vandalism and theft. That effort will continue in close coordination with local police departments for distribution to concerned owners of Kia vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer.
“Kia customers with questions regarding their specific vehicle should contact the Consumer Assistance center directly at 1-800-333-4542(4Kia).”
