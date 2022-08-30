JONESBORO — A video on TikTok showing how to steal some models of Kias and Hyundais using only a screwdriver and a USB charging cord has those cars being stolen, or attempted stolen, at a skyrocketing rate.

The video shows how removing the cover to the steering column and plugging in the USB charging cord can start Kias and Hyundais that use a regular key. The procedure doesn’t work on vehicles that require a key fob.