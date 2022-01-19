JONESBORO — At the request of the victim’s mother, kidnapping and theft of property charges were dropped against a Jonesboro man on Wednesday.
The woman asked prosecutors to dismiss the charges
On Dec. 12, the boy’s mother, a 28-year-old Jonesboro woman, told police Oscar Corrales, 29, had stolen her car and taken the boy with him from the 700 block of Olive Street.
Jonesboro police Detective Brian Arnold wrote in his report at the time, “Detectives were called in to begin the investigation into the abduction and a translator from the Craighead County Juvenile Office was called in to assist. Detectives were able to confirm Corrales had no parental rights to the child and were able to obtain a bench warrant for the arrest of Corrales.”
Arnold found out that Corrales was heading to Valdosta, Ga., with the boy.
The Valdosta Police Department was contacted and arrested Corrales.
He was later extradited back to Jonesboro.
In a letter signed on Dec. 20, 2021, the woman wrote to prosecutors:
“I … verify that I did not press charges on my partner, Oscar Aguilero Corrales. We are not from here. I came from California and he came from Colorado. The day of the tornadoes, December 10, 2021, we got scared and he didn’t want to go to a safe place for our kids. So I got scared and went with a friend and he said he was going to stay with our son. I stayed at my friend’s house for 3 days. I was scared when I came back because he was nowhere to be found. I tried calling him on his phone, but his phone was dead. As I feared for my son, I went to the police and asked for help but I never pressed charges or said my partner stole or kidnapped our son. I then found out he had gone to Florida with our son on December 12, 2021. My partner left because he was scared and I do not wish for him to be punished because of this. He is now in prison in Florida. I am all alone with my 3 kids and my kids and I are suffering both mentally and financially. Additionally the only family car was taken from us, due to his imprisonment, and I am not able to drive my children anywhere and must rely on family. I do not have the money to pay for the car to be taken out of the impound lot. Please, drop the charges in the name of God. He is the father of my son, which he took and wanted to protect.”
An attempt to get a response from the prosecutor’s office was unsuccessful Wednesday.
