PARAGOULD — The discovery of four children aged 5 down to 7 months left alone has led to the arrest of their mother.
Police arrested Dyamond Riray Thomas, 25, of Paragould, on a charge of four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class D felony.
The arrest occurred Oct. 14 after officers received a request from investigators of the state Department of Human Services (DHS) to respond to Pecan Grove regarding four children left in a residence without adult supervision, according to a probable cause affidavit sworn by Detective Cpl. Tron Beesley. Officers discovered the ages of the children were 7 months, 1 year, 3 years and 5 years. DHS investigators attempted to contact the mother, Thomas, but were unsuccessful. So DHS took custody of the children.
Officers eventually made contact with Thomas at the police substation. During the course of an interview after she’d been advised of her rights to remain silent and to have an attorney present under questioning, Thomas reportedly confessed to leaving her children alone for the entire day.
Thomas was being held Wednesday in the Greene County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
