PARAGOULD — A Trumann man sitting on death row for killing a police officer said in a court filing in Greene County he wants nothing to do with an effort to have him released.
Jerry Lard’s handwritten motion came in response to a lawsuit filed February 8 on his behalf by a man Lard claims not to know.
Someone named Jeremy Edward Ellis, who claimed to be Lard’s “next friend and putative guardian ad litem,” filed a “petition for a writ of habeas corpus and for other relief” on Feb. 8, naming the state, Dexter Payne, director of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, and retired Judge Brent Davis as defendants.
Davis presided over Lard’s capital murder trial, which was held on a change of venue in July 2012, in Greene County Circuit Court.
Lard killed Trumann police officer Jonathan Schmidt and wounded Sgt. Corey Overstreet during a traffic stop on April 12, 2011.
Ellis asked the court to issue a warrant to arrest the former judge for certain illegal activity associated with the trial and to hold a hearing to exonerate Lard of the murder conviction. Ellis identified by name another man whom he claims was the actual killer.
During the trial, the jury watched police dash camera video depicting Lard committing the crime.
On March 14, the state attorney general’s office filed a motion to quash summonses for Payne and Davis that were issued by the Greene County circuit clerk “on the basis they are improper process for a habeas corpus proceeding.”
Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Kane also noted Ellis “does not appear to be a licensed attorney in Arkansas.”
Lard, 48, who had waived his right to postconviction relief following the trial, said in a handwritten letter filed Tuesday he didn’t know anything about the lawsuit until informed by the attorney general’s office. He asked the circuit clerk to send anything filed in the lawsuit “directly to me by mail so I’ll know what’s going on and being done to stop this frivolous unauthorized petition that has been filed without by knowledge or consent by a man named Jeremy Edward Ellis who I do not know.”
The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Melissa Alexander.
